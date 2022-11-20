Napa Valley Sports Report: Competition dance, cheer teams win, qualify for nationals

The competition cheer and dance teams from Legacy Dance Collective in St. Helena both finished first with high scores at the Capital City Championship in Roseville on Nov. 13, qualifying for the nationals in Las Vegas in the process.

Legacy’s dance team also received the highest score of the day in the dance division, making it the grand champion with a partially paid-for trip to nationals.

“I am extremely proud of our girls and thrilled to have such a talented teaching and coaching staff to make this all possible,” Legacy Dance Collective Owner/Director Tonya Gonzalez said. “Marina Montelli and Tiffany Montelli coach and choreograph the cheer team and Graycen Wangeman coaches the Dance team. They are all dynamic and dedicated coaches to their art and sport.

“I would like to Thank The Native Sons for allowing us to hold classes and all our equipment at their hall. Without this large space, this would not be possible. I would also like to thank our donors and sponsors for contributing to our program. Twenty-five percent of our students are on a full or partial scholarship. So thank you, Odd Fellows, Bunny Slime, Caffe della Valle and Azurine Travel. We appreciate your support.”

Gonzalez said the Legacy teams will be selling cookie dough and wrapping Christmas presents in front of Tiffany & Kids on Dec. 17 to help earn money for nationals.

“We are extremely proud of these wins and can't wait to compete in Las Vegas in January 2023,” Gonzalez added.

MMA returning to Napa Valley Expo on Dec. 3

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Youth football team raising funds to play in Las Vegas

The American Canyon Junior Wolves youth football organization’s team in the 8-and-under age division is seeking the community's support to cap off a dream season.

The undefeated athletes are heading to the 2022 National Youth Football Championships, held in Las Vegas, during Thanksgiving weekend. Though the league generally provides excellent support during the regular season, it can't cover the expenses needed to bring the team to the championship.

The community is asked to make donations on the team’s GoFundMe page at gf.me/v/c/pnb9/jrwolves-get-to-2022-vegas-nationals. A little over half of the $10,000 needed to help the team cover registration, travel, room and board, and other costs have been raised.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Nov. 21-23, Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host a Thanksgiving Basketball Camp Nov. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa.

Participants will be divided into age groups. Cost is $150, or $250 for two siblings, for all three days. Cost is $65 for walk-up campers.

Prolific Prep’s Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp will be Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.

Justin-Siena has opening for boys lacrosse head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a varsity boys lacrosse head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section.

Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will be expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The head coach must be a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

The varsity boys lacrosse program will be active from January through April or May 2023.

To apply, email a letter of Interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and an employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Employment) to the Assistant Athletic Director, Mr. Andrew Bettencourt, at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Visit justin-siena.org or email Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

Yarris, Stanford retain Big Game Cup

Dr. Doug Yarris of Napa played in the 30th Big Game Cup last Monday at Stanford Golf Course. Twenty two-man teams from Stanford played against 20 two-man teams from Cal in a best-ball format.

Stanford beat Cal 35-23 and retained the Big Game Cup.

Yarris said the golf course was in excellent shape thanks to the work of Stanford’s Golf Course Superintendent Matthew Dunmeyer, who used to have the same role at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Yarris shot a 78 and playing partner Alex Mack fired an 84 as they beat their Cal opponents, 3-0, winning on the front nine, the back nine, and for all 18 holes.

Stanford head coach Conrad Ray spoke about his men’s and women’s teams, both of which are ranked No. 1 in the country.

Yarris said the Cardinal women may be one of the best teams in the history of college golf, sporting the players ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in the world on their team. They won every tournament they played in during their fall schedule.

Earlier this year in the prestigious Carmel Cup, Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang shot a course-record 63 at Pebble Beach to help Stanford win by 13 shots.

Golden Bears head coach Walter Chun spoke about a promising Cal golf team and the support it receives from Cal alumni now playing on the PGA Tour, Colin Morikawa and Max Homa. The Big Game Cup was started 30 years ago by a former Stanford coach, the late Wally Goodwin, and former Cal coach Steve Desimone. Goodwin was Tiger Woods’ golf coach at Stanford.

St. John's Lutheran holds jog-a-thon

St. John’s Lutheran School recently held its annual “Get On Track Color Run” fundraiser. The jog-a-thon raises funds for the school’s Association of Parents and Teachers. The APT funds many of the programs at the school, such as art, physical education, music and technology.

A portion of the total amount of pledges raised is also contributed to class-sponsored nonprofit. Along with raising money, the mission is to involve the students, preschool through eighth grade, in a service project while they are working toward a goal, having fun and being active.

This year’s class charities were COPE Family Center for preschool; Ripple Effect Animal Project (Kindergarten), Expressions of Hope (first grade), Camp Restore Detroit (second grade), Garuna Foundation (third grade), Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Champions for Children (fourth grade), Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry (fifth grade), Crush Cancer Napa Valley (sixth grade), Wounded Warrior Project (seventh grade) and ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (eighth grade).