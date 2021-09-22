Napa Valley Sports Report: Cricket club to start 10th season Saturday at Expo

The Napa Valley Cricket Club is set to mark its 10th season Saturday with a marquee match at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa. The match, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., will be the club’s first there since October 2019 and will take place on the Silverado Green on the east side of the property.

The teams for the match will be made up of club members, with the Founders Team consisting of members who have played with the club since the first season in 2012. They will take on a Newcomers Team made up of members who joined the club after that first season.

The club has an active roster of more than 30 players and has already played eight matches this year, with their sole win coming against Marin in May at Piper Park in Larkspur.

“With the Expo being used for so many community services through the pandemic, we are grateful to have been able to play a number of our matches this season at Kimberly Park in American Canyon,” said NVCC Vice President Andrew Healy. “The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has facilitated us at a great park and we look forward to hosting more matches there in the future.”