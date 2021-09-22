Napa Valley Sports Report: Cricket club to start 10th season Saturday at Expo

The Napa Valley Cricket Club is set to mark its 10th season Saturday with a marquee match at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa. The match, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., will be the club’s first there since October 2019 and will take place on the Silverado Green on the east side of the property.
The teams for the match will be made up of club members, with the Founders Team consisting of members who have played with the club since the first season in 2012. They will take on a Newcomers Team made up of members who joined the club after that first season.
The club has an active roster of more than 30 players and has already played eight matches this year, with their sole win coming against Marin in May at Piper Park in Larkspur.
“With the Expo being used for so many community services through the pandemic, we are grateful to have been able to play a number of our matches this season at Kimberly Park in American Canyon,” said NVCC Vice President Andrew Healy. “The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has facilitated us at a great park and we look forward to hosting more matches there in the future.”
The club traces its 10-year history back to 2012, when it played its first match at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. That first match, the Napa Valley World Series of Cricket, has been played eight times since and is being replaced by the Founders vs. Newcomers match in 2021.
During the club’s history, it has hosted teams from around the Bay Area in addition to touring teams from Philadelphia, Hoboken, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia. International cricketers Alvin Kallicharran, a former West Indian captain, and Nick Compton, a former England and Middlesex batsman, have both played in Calistoga.
The club moved to Napa in 2017 and has played the bulk of its home matches since then on the Midway Green at the Napa Valley Expo.
“It’s great to be back playing cricket in 2021, and to get all of the club members together for a competitive and fun game of cricket,” said NVCC founding Club Captain Tim Irwin, who will captain the Founders Team on Saturday. “We managed to play just the one match in 2020, away in Gilroy, so to have had a season in 2021 with 10 or so matches feels like a giant step back towards normality.”
The club’s members are mainly for expatriates who live in the Napa Valley and close by. Over the years, it has welcomed members from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa, in addition to a number of American-born cricketers.
The inspiration for the Founders vs. Newcomers match was Phil Bourke, founding NVCC president and now club treasurer. Bourke came up with the World Series concept, but thought something different was needed to mark the club’s 10th season.
“I was thinking, how do we mark such a fantastic milestone for the club and realized that there are still a sizable number of members from our first season still playing regularly for the club? While we’ve all added 10 years in age, there’s still great enthusiasm amongst many of the founding members for the game of cricket and playing for NVCC,” Bourke said. “So, we thought. why not?”
The game will start at 10am (approx.) this coming Saturday 9/25 and the NVCC invites everyone to watch their Founders v Newcomers match on the Silverado Green at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.
The NVCC’s remaining 2021 matches are at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 against the San Francisco Seals at the Expos, and at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 against the Sonoma Gullies at Kimberly Park in American Canyon.
The club thanks sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, ASL Print FX, AZMERA Consulting, Bill Wagner Realtor, Balanced Business Group, Caliber Home Loans, Canyon West Dental, Crown Hill Stone Supply, John Fearless, St. Helena Optometry, Stone Brewing Napa, vinoEZ, 3 rock marketing, Blue Jean Black Design, Amale Oak Importers, and Napa Gourmet Foods.
Visit napacricket.com for more information.
Golf
Harmon gets first hole-in-one
Napa’s Steve Harmon carded his first lifetime ace Friday morning on the 135-yard, par-3 eighth hole at Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville, using a 7-metal.
The 72-year-old’s gem was witnessed by Jane Phillips, Craig Ratkovich and Larry Fiebig.
“It landed six feet short, took two hops, hit the pin, and went in the hole,” recalled Fiebig. “Steve threw his club in the air and yelled, turned around, and ran to Craig and me and gave us high-fives as well as big hugs. Very emotional.”
Harmon would have hugged girlfriend Phillips first, but she was celebrating up ahead on the ladies tee. Coincidentally, she shot her first hole-in-one on the same hole last year.
“Steve has been playing golf almost all his life, at least 50 years. He was supposed to go fishing that morning but opted for our usual foursome nine-hole round of golf at Vintner’s,” Fiebig added.
Boxing
Birnbaum wins in Las Vegas
Abigail Birnbaum, a member of Matias Martial Arts subdivision Napa Boxing Club for three years, won the USA Boxing Las Vegas Masters Championship title belt over Vicki Thomas, representing TMACK Elite Training, in the 125-pound division on Sept. 11. Birnbaum fought three two-minute rounds.
“Birnbaum is part of one of many upcoming fighters under our USA Boxing program and our fitness boxing, both open to the community,” said Francisco Matias, owner and main instructor at Matias Martial Arts at 711 Lincoln Ave.
“Both programs are available to all levels, from beginners to experienced fighters. Whether an individual’s goal is to fight or is to join an exercise activity, everyone is welcome.
For more information, visit napaboxingclub.com or call at 320-8282.
Auto Racing
Napa’s Zampa triumphs in Roseville
Five-time 2021 NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model winner Dylan Zampa of Napa won his first-career SPEARS Pro Late Model race during Saturday’s Nut Up 125 at All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota.
Zampa had an outstanding battle with 2019 Madera Speedway Pro Late Model champion Austin Herzog. Zampa tried to pass Herzog for the lead with 22 laps to go, but Herzog held the lead using the outside line after a three-lap duel.
The lead battle picked up again with six laps to go. Zampa then slid up into Herzog exiting turn four to lead lap 57 in the decisive move for the win. Herzog settled for second ahead of Upper Lake’s Jeremy Doss, Lodi’s Travis McCullough, and 2020 All American Speedway champion Cole Moore of Granite Bay.
The Napa Valley Cricket Club started its first season since 2019 with a victory over the Marin Socials on May 22 in Larkspur and a loss to the Sri Lanka Lions on May 22 in Davis.