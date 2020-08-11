Napa Valley Sports Report: Exum sets world records in dead lift

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Exum of Napa dead lifted 661 pounds and took first place and set two World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters world records in the open and masters divisions at the WABDL State Championships on Sunday at the Elks Lodge in Chico.

Exum competed in the double ply open and masters 54-60 age group in the 242-pound weight class. He had the heaviest dead lift in the contest.

Napa’s Robert Exum dead lifts 661 pounds to set two world records at the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters State Championships in Chico on Sunday.

Register sportswriter Wilcox on SportsVine Aug. 15

Andy Wilcox, a sportswriter at the Napa Valley Register since 2006, will be the guest of the SportsVine on KVON 1440 AM from 9 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 15.

The local sports radio talk show, which returned July 25 after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, is engineered by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez for the second Saturday, Dino Alessio for the third Saturday, Cam Neal for the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance for the fifth Saturday.