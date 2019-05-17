Four local members of the Napa Force Boys Varsity lacrosse team have been selected to the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association All-Star Team.
Four Vintage High School students – senior Cole Renfro, juniors Matt Commander and Bryce Eade, and sophomore Jackson Waters – and Sonoma Valley senior Gavin Koler also had to demonstrate academic scholarship to earn this award.
Each received a certificate that reads, “You embody the spirit of lacrosse, honor the game, and play with passion.”
The Force will play the Woodcreek Wolfpack of Roseville for the NCJLA championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at Patelco Sports Complex in Pleasanton.
Youth Baseball
Nationals win league title
The Napa Valley Nationals finished first out of nine teams in the 680 Diablo League with a 16-4 record. The league also includes the Moraga Mavericks, Martinez Diablos, Vallejo Cyclones, Walnut Creek Bulldawgs, Danville Crushers, Diablo Longhorns, Tara Hills Hurricanes and Orinda Cougars.
The Nationals go into this weekend’s league tournament in Walnut Creek as the No. 1 seed, and will open at 10:15 a.m. Saturday against the Tara Hills-Orinda winner.
During the 20-game season, the Nationals outscored opponents by a combined 252-83. They scored most runs of any team in the league, and tied for fewest runs allowed.
While many of their opponents pull players from multiple cities, the Nationals’ 13 players are all from the city of Napa. They are Teddy Eichner, Sawyer Carmichael, Riley Marek, Blake Porter, Braeden Butler, Travis Larsen, Peter Trovitch, Sam Mautner, Collin Taylor, Kayen West, John Bullock, Chase Padowan and Bo Lode. The coaching staff features manager Steve Porter and assistant coaches Jeff Wright, Kelly Lode, Scott Carmichael and Andrew Hall.
The Nationals thank 2019 sponsors Someone’s In The Kitchen, Alaina’s Voice, Ranch Markets, Shanahan Orthodontics, Downtown Joe’s, Napa Valley Pediatric Dentistry, Harvest Pediatrics, Central Valley, Horn Family Memorial Fund, Snap-On Tools, CTS, Forsythe Engineering, JaM Cellars, Black Stallion Winery, Chateau Barbershop, Vonsaal Design Build, Nations Giant Hamburgers, Javco Glass, Fazerrati’s Pizza, Vintage Wealth Advisors, Carmichael Construction, Villa Corona, Jensen’s Ornamental and Classic Car Wash.
To follow the Nationals or become a sponsor, email them at napavalleynationals@gmail.com or visit NVNationals on Facebook or Instagram.
Napa Valley Swim Team
Strong start to long course season
The Napa Valley Swim Team has several strong performance at its first long course meet of the season April 27-28. Demonstrating their dedication to hard practice, several NVST athletes placed in the top five or achieved 100 percent personal-best times in their individual events.
In the 8-and-under girls group, Natalia Lowgren took first place in the 200 freestyle (3:31.54) and second in the 50 and 100 frees and the 50 and 100 backstrokes. She posted all best times and achieved new A times in the 50 free, 100 free and 50 back. Ava Osborne took fourth place in 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
In the 9-10 group, Claire Hayashi won the 100 butterfly (1:46.22) and 200 free (2:49.01), posting her very first Junior Olympic time cut in the latter, and placed second in the 100 free and 200 individual medley, third in the 50 and 100 backstrokes and the 50 free, achieving personal bests in all of them. Aiden Frisinger placed third place in the 200 free and had all best times. Sarah Schofield also achieved all best times in her events.
For the 11-12 group, Noah Hattori took third in 50 back and Matthew Tapia was third in the 50 breaststroke. Abigail Burton, Bailey Caruso, Alexander Bazan, Antonio Bazan, Mario DeIanni, Hattori and Tapia turned in lifetime bests in all of their individual events.
In the 13-14 group, Matthew Larsen placed third in 200 breaststroke and Jolie Davis, Gwen Gallenkamp, Emily Hayashi, Matthew Larsen and John McNamara each posted 100-percent personal bests.
For the 15-16 boys, Iona Pascual won the 200 IM (2:18.50) and 400 IM (5:06.76), and Keoni Cisco took third in the 200 breaststroke and achieved best times in all of his events.
In the 17-18 age group, Emily Dusky won the 200 free (2:39.69), and Eric Tapia took first in 100 free (1:00.99) and 200 IM (2:30.45).
Contact NVST at 257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information or to inquire about joining the team.