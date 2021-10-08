Napa Valley Sports Report: Justin girls teams stay atop VVAL

Competing in their first USA Swimming meet were Sophia Zhoa D’Antilio, Lail Casten, Wells Casten, Alexa Leon, Nicolo Leonardini, Olivia Miller, Blaise Morrill, Milana Morrill, Zoltan Falvy-Smith, Aubrey Sova, Taylor Tamagni, Lucas Teaff, Melissa Teaff, and Yasemin Topal.

The Waves swimmer of the meet was Calvin Bielicki, age 8.

He earned first-place finishes in the three events — the 50-yard freestyle in Division B with an A time of 35.82, the 50 breaststroke in Division B with an A time of 47.99, and the 100 individual medley in Division A with an A time of 1:37.87.

Bielicki was second in four events — the 25 free in Division A with an A time of 17.15 seconds, the 50 backstroke in Division C with an A time of 46.71, the 25 breaststroke in Division C with an A time of 22.76, and the 25 butterfly in Division C with an A time of 20.94.

The Waves compete a Santa Rosa Neptune meet Saturday and Sunday, the Piranhas’ meet Oct. 23-24, the Mendocino Coast Sea Dragons’ meet Nov. 20-21, and another Neptune meet Dec. 11-12.

Visit wavesaquatics.com or contact Twohey at kevin@wavesaquatics.com for more information about the team and swimmer evaluations.

