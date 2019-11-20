As the Justin-Siena girls tennis team’s No. 2 singles player last year, Priyanka Shanker pushed older sister and then-No. 1 player Parvathi Shanker right up until the day Parvathi defeated her for the Vine Valley Athletic League singles title.
Although Parvathi skipped this season with the Braves, she still managed to return the favor to her sister.
“Both Priyanka and Parvathi work really hard and practice together,” said their mother, Seena Shanker. “Even though Parvathi did not play high school tennis this year since as a junior it’s hard to miss classes to play during the season, she would warm up Priyanka after school. As they are only a grade apart, we are happy they have one another and motivate each other at school and at tennis.”
Priyanka received the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 singles tournament at Napa Valley College on Tuesday and wrapped up an undefeated season by capturing the title.
After receiving the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye by vote of the coaches, she opened with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 nailbiter over San Marin’s Hannah Lam-Truong in what would be her toughest match of the day. Shanker went on to sweep Branson’s Anna Larner 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
In the finals, she faced a senior who was the defending champion, second-seeded Olive Maunupau of San Francisco’s Lick-Wilmerding, and beat her 6-3, 6-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Shanker was humble after her dominant finish to a dominant season, one she said was also aided by attending Chris Kubicka’s clinics at Napa Valley Country Club and taking lessons from Dave Zamarripa in St. Helena.
“Going into this, I didn’t think that I would win. I didn’t even feel like I should’ve gotten the No. 1 seed,” the sophomore said. “My teammates and coaches have been so supportive throughout the entire season, especially Coach Judy (Newell). She gave me some great advice during the matches, which really helped me pull through.”
Competitive weightlifting
Robert Exum of Napa deadlifted 644 pounds and took first place, resetting two World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters double-ply world records in the open and masters divisions at the WABDL Championships on Friday and Saturday at Bally’s in Las Vegas.
Exum competed in the double ply open and masters 47-53 age group/242 pound weight class.