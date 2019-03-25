The Justin-Siena baseball team lost a tough 6-5 decision to St. Joseph Notre Dame under the lights at College of Alameda on Saturday.
The Braves (5-4) competed until the last out, getting the tying and go-ahead runs on in the top of the seventh inning with two outs, but ultimately came up short.
Justin-Siena out-hit the Pilots 11-4 but could not take better advantage of its opportunities. St. Joe’s broke a 4-all tie with two runs in the sixth and held Justin-Siena to a run in the top of the seventh.
“Proud of how we competed as a collective unit today,” said Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson. “Every guy was all in on every pitch for each other. We will continue to get better where we need to and emerge stronger.”
Getting hits for Justin-Siena were Marcus Nunes (2 for 4, double, run), Luigi Albano-Dito (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Nick Andrews (2 for 3, RBI, walk), Tommy Lopez (1 for 3, two RBIs, walk), John Horn (1 for 2, double, RBI, run, two walks), Alex Kirley (1 for 4, run), Nolan Dunkle (1 for 4, run) and Will Natuzzi (1 for 4).
Albano-Dito pitched the first three-plus innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts. Dunkle went the rest of the way and took the loss, walking three batters and hitting two while striking out six.
Varsity Boys Swimming
St. Helena sweeps league foes
The Saints won all three relays in a 91-37 win over Mendocino and a 90-18 rout of Fort Bragg in a Coastal Mountain Conference home meet last Thursday.
Against both opponents, Francis Aquilina won the 50 freestyle (25.05) and 100 free (57.45), Joe Brawdy took the 100 butterfly (1:00.76) and 100 backstroke (1:09.56), and Rowan Knight claimed the 200 individual medley (2:11.09) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.84). Reid Ivanoff won the 200 free (2:14.40) against Mendocino and was second against Fort Bragg’s Mitchell Walker (1:58.79).
Ivanoff, Knight, Brawdy and Alberto Rios won the 200 medley relay (1:57.75), Ivanoff, Brawdy, Aquilina and Holden Smith captured the 200 free relay (1:51.42) and Aquilina, Will Slaybaugh-Dappen, Smith and Knight claimed the 400 free relay (4:08.16).
Varsity Girls Swimming
St. Helena splits league meet
The Saints routed Mendocino 148-8 and fell 104-65 to Fort Bragg in CMC action at home last Thursday.
Thalia Osborne was St. Helena’s only winner against Fort Bragg, in the 200 free (2:22.12). Placing second were Colleen Jeske in the 50 free (32.05), Brooke Osborne in the 100 free (1:07.86), Amelia Heitz in the 500 free (6:15.94), and all three relays teams. They were Dyani Lopez, Brooke Osborne, (Amelia) and Thalia Osborne in the 200 medley relay (2:13.76), Blayney Adamson, Ella Dunnington, Sydney Becker and Jeske in the 200 free relay (2:16.07), and Heitz, Brooke Osborne, Lopez and Thalia Osborne in the 400 free relay (4:23.14).
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 12, St. Joseph Notre Dame 9, 8 innings
The visiting Braves (5-2) and Pilots (2-2) went back and forth on Saturday at College of Alameda and the Braves came home with a hard-fought, extra-inning victory. Justin-SIena banged out a season-high 18 hits and came back from deficits three times.
“We knew St. Joseph should not be taken lightly. We stay focused and work hard every day to face teams like this,” said Braves head coach Rick Romero. “A great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves with every pitch. Everybody on our bench contributed to the win. Execution, follow through, and hard work paid off on both sides. It’s an honor to work with such a great program led by Jeremy Tayson, from top to bottom.”
Justin-Siena scored three runs in the top of the first. An RBI triple by starting pitcher Keith Binz, a sacrifice fly from eventual winning pitcher Madden Edwards, and an RBI single by Max Zunst were key in that rally. Binz was tagged for five runs in the bottom of the first, but the Braves scored four in the fourth to take back the lead. A Binz RBI single, Bryce Laukert’s RBI single, an Edwards RBI double, and a squeeze bunt by Zunst were the highlights.
Trailing 8-7 in the top of the sixth, Justin-Siena tied it on a pinch-hit double from Miguel Ramos in his first at-bat of the year. The Pilots went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth, 9-8, but a Laukert single plated Gianni Natuzzi with the tying run.
Edwards came in to pitch and shut out St. Joe’s until the Braves broke through in the eighth. Daniel Kelly had the key hit as Justin-Siena took advantage of some wildness on the part of the St. Joseph’s pitcher. Edwards then held the Pilots with the help of a 6-4-3 double play to earn the win.
Binz gave up six runs on six hits while striking out three. David Elias came in and gave up two runs, Chris Duffy was touched for another run.
Laukert led the offense with five hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Binz contributed a triple, two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kelly added three hits and two runs scored, Chris Duffy two hits, Natuzzi a double, two walks and two runs scored, Edwards and Ramos a double apiece, Zunst two RBIs, and Nick Zeiter two stolen bases.
Justin-Siena is slated to visit former league foe Novato on Thursday.
Club Volleyball
Solano Black 14U second in tourney
The Club Solano Volleyball Black 14-and-under team placed second in its bracket at the Sporthouse Tournament on Sunday in Redwood City. The team took first place in pool play, beat the top seed in bracket play, and lost 26-24 in the final. Solano’s placing moves it up in the league standings and advances it to the NCVA Power League Championships being held in May.
Middle front protection came from Lauren Ballard (eight aces, 12 blocks, 29 kills) and Kalea Carson (four blocks, 10 kills). A balanced outside attack came from Isabella Avila (two aces, 14 digs, five kills), Jolie Abejuela (three aces, nine digs, four kills), Danielle Moelk (four aces, 32 digs, four kills) and Alycia Maciel (five aces, 16 digs, seven kills). Strong setting came from Kaylee Saechao (eight digs, 11 assists, two kills), Adeline Kelly (12 digs, seven assists, three kills), Sophia Jacobs (10 aces, 32 digs, eight assists, nine kills) and Tessa Castro (seven aces, 16 digs, 27 assists). Holding down the back row defensively were Tori Nguyen (16 digs) and Leila Adel (12 aces, 36 digs).