The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team blanked Lick-Wilmerding 11-0, wrapping up nonleague play with a 6-1 record.
The Braves’ defense continued to control things as the Tigers (3-5) struggled to get quality shots. Michael Fitzgerald, Jack Ryan and Miles Williams did an excellent job winning every face-off and helping the Braves dominate possession, head coach John Murray said, adding that the offense sprung to life in the third quarter behind Connor Machado’s excellent shooting.
Machado led the Braves with five goals, Jordan Bowman-Davis had two goals and three ground balls, Fitzgerald had two goals, Pat Dold had one goal, Tommy Crist had a goal and two assists, Will Marino had five ground balls and seven caused turnovers, and Jack Duffy had five saves.
“It was a great job by our defense and goalie to get the shutout,” Murray said.
The Braves will open Vine Valley Athletic League play by visiting Petaluma at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Baseball
American Canyon 14,
Napa 2, 5 innings
The visiting Wolves (3-4) opened VVAL play with Thursday’s mercy rule-shortened victory behind sophomore starting pitcher Mason Brodit, who gave up two runs on one hit, four walks and one strikeout in three innings. He helped his cause with an RBI.
In his debut for the Wolves, senior transfer Eric Thomas pitched two shutout relief innings, giving up two hits with one strikeout. Thomas also had a good day at the plate, collecting two hits, scoring two runs, and picking up an RBI and stolen base.
Sophomore Tyree Reed also made his debut, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jordan Fisher was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, Jimmy Larson and Victor Vega were each 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Angel Cota was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Cam Peters added two RBIs, and Nate Countouriotis had one RBI.
For Napa, Dylan Foster was 1 for 1 with a walk and RBI, Sean Lowe had a walk and RBI, Nick Raymond was 1 for 2 with a double and run scored, Trent Maher went 1 for 3, and Cole Kipsey walked twice scored a run.
Vintage 9, Justin-Siena 2
In another VVAL opener on Thursday, the Crushers evened their overall record at 4-4 with an impressive home rout of the Braves (5-3).
Coming off a 10-day layoff from competition, Vintage got a two-hitter from senior pitcher Eli Wood, out-hit Justin-Siena 12-2, played flawless defense, and took advantage of four Braves errors.
Wood amassed 13 strikeouts while allowing only two walks and one earned run, and helped his cause by going 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs at the plate.
Harrison Kohagura was 2 for 3 with a triple and RBI, Davide Migotto went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, Max Phipps went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored, Jaime Hernandez went 1 for 4 with an RBI, Jake Whipple walked three times and scored once, Felix Ortiz walked once and scored once, and Zach Joson walked once.
For the Braves, Maxx Castellucci pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, five walks, a hit batter and one strikeout. Alex Kirley threw the last 2 2/3 frames, yielding three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks, a hit batter and two strikeouts.
Justin-Siena’s hits came from Nolan Dunkle (1 for 3, triple, run) and John Horn (1 for 3, double, RBI, run). Marcus Nunes and Luigi Albano-Dito each added a walk. Dom Moore added a sacrifice bunt.
Kelseyville 4, St. Helena 2
The Saints opened North Central League I play with a 4-2 loss at Kelseyville High on Thursday.
St. Helena (4-7, 0-1) outhit the Knights 10 to 6 but committed four errors in the loss.
Sophomore Stacy Nelson went the distance, striking out seven and walking two and but allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) including a solo home run to Adrian Villalobos to fall to 2-3 on the season.
The Saints scored two runs in the fifth but left the bases load to end the inning.
Leading the way offensively for St. Helena were Jonathan Gamble (2 for 4 with a run scored), Caleb Jeske (1 for 4 with an RBI triple and a run scored), Jack Adkins (2 for 4 with an RBI), Nelson (2 for 4) and Zack Flood (2 for 3).
The Saints left nine runners on base in the game.
St. Helena continues league play at Fort Bragg on Tuesday.
JV Baseball
Napa 4, American Canyon 1
Freshman starter Dylan Snider pitched four shutout innings for the win, scattering four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Relievers Connor Ross and Kaleb Matulich combined to allow three hits, one unearned run and one walk in three innings.
Trace Willoughby went 2 for 2 with a triple, was hit by a pitch and had two RBIs, Elliot Zuidema was 2 for 3 with a double, was hit by a pitch and scored a run, Willy Wilson went 1 for 1 with a run scored, Daniel Healy went 1 for 2, was hit by a pitch and scored twice, Dylan Snider was 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch, Leo Saldivar went 1 for 3, Ross had an RBI sacrifice fly, and Matulich drew a walk.
For the Wolves, Roman Webb was the starter and took the loss, pitching four innings and giving up just two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one. Josh Johnson pitched one inning, allowing one hit, and George Konoval pitched one inning, allowing two unearned runs on two hits. Kyle Racel and Dayvon Lucas each went 2 for 3 at the plate, Ryan Mitchell was 1 for 3, and Antonnio Lawson went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
St. Helena 16, Kelseyville 2
The Saints put together an all-around performance against the Knight on Thursday in the first game of NCL I play.
St. Helena (4-6) scored in every inning but the first and fifth and put the game away with a six-run seventh inning to back up a complete-game outing from starting pitcher Liam Gilson.
He struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked one as he needed only 85 pitches to go the distance and earn the win.
Offensively, Jasper Henry led the Saints with a 4-for-6, three-RBI day that included an inside-the-park home run. Other standouts were Will Garrett (4 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored), Bryce Luhn (2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored), Gilson (1 for 3, two RBIs and three runs scored), Spencer Printz (1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored) and Miles Harvey (0 for 1 with five walks and four runs scored).