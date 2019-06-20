Napa American Minor A champion Keller Family Real Estate will play American Canyon for the Little League District 53 Minor Division Tournament of Champions title at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Suisun fields after eliminating Napa American No. 2 seed AUL Corp, 15-5, in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The semifinal in the division for 8- to 10-year-olds was a relief for Keller after it had to win two thrillers to get there.
Last Saturday morning, the team came back to beat Tri-Valley Cordelia 10-8 after trailing 7-2.
On Monday night, Keller edged Napa National No. 2 seed Filippi’s 8-7 in extra innings after trailing 6-5 in the sixth and final inning of regulation, and 7-6 in the eighth.
Monday’s game was a rematch of the June 8 Napa city championship, which saw Keller prevailed 7-6 in dramatic walk-off fashion. Filippi’s scored four runs in the first and two in the fourth and took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the sixth and final inning of regulation. With Keller down to its last out and last strike with runners at second and third base, Julien Berge put the ball in play and beat out the throw to drive in the tying and winning runs.
Editor’s note: Little League results can be submitted to the Register at napasports@napanews.com.
Youth Softball
MIV 2, Branagan 2
Malloy, Imrie and Vasconi Insurance and Branagan Insurance settled for a stalemate in Tuesday’s Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division game at Kiwanis Park.
Karen Sepulveda pitched for MIV, giving up only two hits while striking out six. Sarah Husted went 1 for 3 and Kylie Gonzalez was 1 for 2 at the plate, and Gracey Shelfo played shortstop and outfield in her return to the league.
For Branagan, Clare Halsey pitched three innings, allowing four hits with three strikeouts, Melissa Costilla pitched two innings, yielding one hit, and Jasmine Gaffey pitched one inning, allowing no hits. At the plate, Jordan Allen, Jaclyn Perez and Madyson Smith were each 1 for 2, with Perez driving in a run and Smith roping a double.
Binstock 12, Coleman 8
Binstock Enterprises prevailed over Coleman Insurance in the earlier of two Major Division games Wednesday night.
For Binstock, Aryssa Sullivan and Aribella Farrell each went 2 for 3 and Yazmine Navarro was 1 for 2. For Coleman, Katie Haubold and Aliyah Henry each went 2 for 2 and Alexis Kewell and Tessa Bright were each 1 for 2.
Soscol Auto Body 5, R.E. Maher 2
In Wednesday’s late game, Soscol Auto Body remained in first place with a low-scoring win over R.E. Maher Construction.
For the winners, Emily Franco went 1 for 2, pitchers Alyssa Michie and Katrina Buxton allowed only a handful of hits, and catcher Berkley Kramer kept runners from advancing on several steal attempts. For Maher, Lali Lopez went 1 for 2 and Dessiana Garcia and Taylor Lauritsen pitched.