Tom McNicholas of the Napa Valley Masters Swim Team recently took first place in the 80-84 Men’s age group in the inaugural Brute Squad Lite postal competition, sponsored by Davis Aquatics Masters.
Participants in the Brute Squad Lite each swim the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley, and 500-yard freestyle for an aggregate total time, including any rest the swimmers took between events.
Because this was the first year of Brute Squad Lite, McNicholas’ time of 29:09.50 set the new age group record in the event.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Napa 5, Justin-Siena 0
Ian Clark scored twice to lead the visiting Grizzlies, who led just 1-0 at halftime in Thursday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League game at Dodd Stadium.
Anthony Mora, Jaret Garcia and Erik Vargas also scored for Napa (7-3-1, 3-0 VVAL).
Vintage 4, Petaluma 2
Landon Leal Ruiz had a hat trick as the Crushers took a 3-0 halftime lead and held on for the VVAL win at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.
Emmanuel Duran put the Crushers (7-1, 2-0 VVAL) on the board with an assist from Luke Shea.
Leal Ruiz then scored on a free kick, added an unassisted goal and, in the second half, converted a penalty kick.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Casa Grande 59, American Canyon 23
Jazmine Fontilla had 10 points to lead the Wolves in Thursday night’s VVAL loss at home.
Amaree Bennett and Trinity Billingsley each added 6 points for American Canyon (7-10, 0-2 VVAL).
The American Canyon JV beat Casa Grande, 33-28, and the Wolves’ freshman squad beat San Marin, 38-32.
The Wolves visit Napa High for a tripleheader Tuesday, starting with the freshmen at 4 p.m.