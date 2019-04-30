Former Napa High boys tennis standout Stuart Miller competed in the SLO Half Marathon on Sunday in San Luis Obispo and placed 14th in his age 25-29 age group in 1 hour, 37 minutes, 32 seconds.
His mother, Lisa Miller, competed in the 5K and placed first in her 50-59 age group in 28 minutes, 16.3 seconds.
According to his father, Ron Miller, Stuart is now living in Redlands, still playing top level tennis, and plans to be a math teacher and to coach tennis.
Youth Baseball
Nationals sweep Bulldawgs
The Napa Valley Nationals swept the Walnut Creek Bulldawgs over the weekend.
In the opener of the three-game series Saturday, Napa Valley won 9-3 after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied 3-3 with the Nationals batting in the bottom of the fifth when Collin Taylor singled on a 1-0 count, driving in a run. Walnut Creek scored three runs in the fifth, but the Nationals still managed to pull out the victory. The Nationals got things started in the first inning on John Bullock’s RBI double.
Collin Taylor was the winning pitcher, going two innings and allowing zero runs on one hit, no walks and two strikeouts. Riley Marek threw two innings in relief. Braeden Butler pitched the first three innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out five. Napa Valley racked up 11 hits, with Blake Porter, Butler, Bullock and Taylor each getting two hits. Five Nationals each stole at least two bases, with Marek leading the way with three.
In Game 2, the Napa Valley opened the scoring in the second inning on Chase Padowan’s RBI groundout. Travis Larsen was the winning pitcher for the Nationals, allowing two hits and two runs over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Peter Trovitch and Bullock came out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. The Nationals collected 13 hits, with Bo Lode, Porter, Taylor and Bullock each managing two hits. Porter added three of the team’s 11 stolen bases.
In Sunday’s final game, Lode drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Nationals to an 11-4 rout. The Bulldawgs scored all four of their runs in the third inning.
Napa Valley got on the board in the first on a Lode RBI single, and added five runs in the fourth behind RBIs from Kayen West, Lode and Bullock. Sawyer Carmichael led the Nationals to victory on the mound. He went three innings, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out four. Porter and Padowan closed out the game in relief.
Napa Valley tallied 12 hits, with Teddy Eichner, Sam Mautner, Taylor, Lode and Bullock each getting two hits, and Eichner notching two of the team’s five stolen bases.
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano Black 12U wins tourney
The Club Solano Volleyball Black 12-and-under team took first place at the Diablo Valley Tournament on Sunday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill. The team went 6-0.
“There were some tough moments that the team had to overcome, but they came together to pull it through,” said coach Rick Manibusan.
Balanced outside attacking came from Genevieve Brosas, Julianne Gonzales, Adrienne Nicolas and Miriya Jae Maranan. Middle blocking came from Alexandra Belin and Alyssa Morse. Directing the offense were Alison Lewis, Caliyah Oliveros-Nau and Zinna Wasonga, with Isabella Trinidad and Jennalynn Francisco controlling the back-row defense.