The Napa Force boys varsity lacrosse team won 9-5 over the Pleasant Grove Eagles this past Sunday, improving to 9-0 on the season.
Napa also played two games on Saturday, beating the Chico Rebels 13-2 and the Elk Grove Gladiators, 12-5.
The Force will host Woodcreek of Roseville at 2 p.m. Sunday at Justin-Siena.
Varsity Badminton
Casa Grande 11, Vintage 4
The Gauchos swept the boys matches in Tuesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League win at Vintage.
Vintage’s wins came in girls singles from No. 3 Emma Hall, 21-11, 21-8 over Alejandra Torres, and No. 4 Ixchel Sanchez, 21-13, 21-12 over Abril Morga; from No. 2 girls doubles players Carla Magana and Mary Lastrella, 21-16, 21-13 over Elizabeth Gong and Morga; and No. 3 mixed doubles players Nick Ball and Sarah Ledesma, 21-12, 21-14 over David Vidro and Gong.
Winning for Casa Grande in boys singles at No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, were Nicholas Lampe over Carlos Cigarroa, 21-6, 21-11, Sura Rajari over Oliver Lustig, 21-9,21-10, Jose Ochoa over Alexis Melgoza Rodriguez, 21-10, 21-8, and Andy Altamirano over Adash Bamane, 21-13, 21-10.
The Gauchos got girls singles wins from No. 1 Samveda Rukmangadhan over Estrella, 21-13, 21-19, and No. 2 Ashley Brounstein over Magana, 10-21, 21-14, 21-9.
Casa Grande’s top girls doubles team of Rukmangadhan and Brounstein topped Hall and Sanchez, 21-14, 21-12, as did its No. 1 mixed pair of Torres and Ochoa over Stephanie Cigarroa and Carlos Cigarroa, and its No. 2 team of Andy Altamirano and Kompalli.
Varsity Boys Golf
Vintage wins Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament
Vintage won the third Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament, shooting a season-low 376 score Tuesday at Sonoma Golf Club.
Dylan McIntyre was medalist for the day, shooting an even-par 72.
Jacob Aaron continued his solid play, shooting a 74. Will Hiserman shot a season-low 75.
Riley Hatfield shot a season-low 76 and Pierce Brown added a 79.
For Napa High, Stephen Blume shot 79.
For Justin-Siena, Grant Koehler shot 89, Dominic Lee had an 80 and Rocco Lee 85.
For American Canyon, Brandon Giron shot 86.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 5, Middletown 4
The Saints survived a late scare from the Mustangs last Friday to pick up their fifth win of the season and their first in North Central League I play. It was also their first win over Middletown (3-6, 0-2 NCL I) since 2016.
Middletown scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning, but St. Helena starting pitcher Carter Dahline held the Mustangs in check for the final two innings. She struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. She did allow 10 hits, four runs (three earned) and walked three but did her best to limit the damage.
She got just enough support from her offense. The Saints (5-5, 1-1 NCL I) scored two runs in the second and three in the third but managed only five hits in the game.Those came off the bats of Kallie Beltrami (2 for 3, one run scored), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs), Marylu Avina (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Dahline (1 for 3 with a run scored).
The Saints game scheduled for Tuesday against Clear Lake was rescheduled.
Coed Tennis
St. Helena 4, Middletown 1
The Saints improved to 3-0 on the year with a rare non-sweep win over the Mustangs last Friday.
The lone loss came in No. 1 singles where Kellen Maher fell 0-6, 5-7 to Solomon Malicay.
“Middletown has a strong No. 1 who is back after a year away to finish up his senior year,” said St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng.
The rest of the Saints took care of business against Middletown.
No. 2 singles player Holland Smith won 6-2, 6-2 over Ale Diaz and No. 3 singles player Lisa Butala won 6-2, 6-4 over Haylee Sust.
In doubles, No. 1 pair of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan won 6-0, 6-1 over Abbey Brown and Stacy Tablit, while No. 2 pair of George Conwell and Diego Velazquez won 6-0, 6-2 over Danielle Ferrari and Paige Astley.
“All in all, some nice points played by all and a healthy competitive spirit from Middletown who always fight hard,” Cheng said. “Honestly, it was just nice to get some nice, dry weather to play in!”
The Saints won’t play this week due to spring break.
Varsity Track and Field
Napa Valley performances from the Stanford Invitational
A host of local prep runners put up strong performances at the prestigious Stanford Invitational meet last Saturday.
St. Helena junior sprinter Ryan Searl finished sixth in the boys 100-meter final with a time of 11.10 seconds.
In the boys 110 hurdles, Justin-Siena senior Landon Mispagel ran a 15.37, the fourth-fastest time run in the North Coast Section and the fastest run in the VVAL this season.
Vintage senior Michaela Kreps finished the girls 800 in 2:26.84, good for the second-fastest time in the VVAL this season. That time was topped by Napa senior Jane McLoughlin, who ran a 2:18.18 at the Castleberry Invitational, which was also held on Saturday.
Vintage senior Manny Guzman also turned in the VVAL's fastest 3200 time at Stanford on Saturday, finishing sixth at the meet with a time of 9:32.46, a season-best.
The American Canyon boys 4x400 relay team also set a new VVAL-best time with a 3:31.04.
In the girls 3200, Vintage sophomore Mary Deeik ran a league-best 11:11.66.