Napa High graduate Brian Zimny took first place in the Men’s Master 40-44 age division at the 2019 Folsom Classic Criterium cycling race, which is also the Masters State Championship, last Saturday in Folsom.
Zimny, a Sacramento resident who competes for Peet’s Coffee Racing, led the 16-rider division on a flat, three-quarter-mile loop. He finished in 1 hour, with an average speed of 27 mph.
Zimny won the USA Cycling National Championship in 2018 in Augusta, Georgia.
Youth Softball
R.E. Maher Construction 12, Coleman Insurance 2
Kelsey Lauritsen pitched and went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Chloe was 1 for 2 with an RBI to lead Maher in Thursday night’s Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division game at Kiwanis Park.
For Coleman, Amaya Garcia went 2 for 2 and Katie Haubold 2 for 3. Jill Towe pitched and went 1 for 2, and Izzy Nelson was also 1 for 2.
MIV Insurance 8, A.M.P. Construction 5
Sarah Husted went 2 for 2, Cianna Clay was 1 for 1, and Karen Sepulveda pitched as Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance won the season’s first Senior Division game.
Going 1 for 2 for the winners were Piper Johnson, Ashley McDowell, Natalie Mostow and Kylie Gonzalez.
For A.M.P., Ashley Kelly went 2 for 3, Mimi Espanol started in the pitching circle, and Jewel Kenny pitched in relief.