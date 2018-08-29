American Canyon had its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League competition Tuesday, a girls golf match that saw host Napa High defeat the Wolves 304-332 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
Wolves sophomore Katie Robinson was the medalist with a 46. Rounding out American Canyon’s scores were Kaitlin Dang’s 63, Keinah Baron’s 69, Paola Alfaro’s 75 and Megan Galiotti’s 79.
Mara Zuidema led Napa with a 51, while Devan Wickersham shot a 53, Jazmyn Bell a 66, and Emily Erickson and Loulou Herve 67s.
“There were first-league match jitters for both teams, I think, on top of some challenging conditions at Kennedy Park that made for some high scores, but it was a good experience to start VVAL play,” Napa coach Cory Roche said.
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, Montgomery 1
The Crushers are off to a 3-1 start after their 26-24, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17 home win Tuesday night.
For Vintage, Kelsey Klungel had 16 kills, seven digs and two aces, Maddie Klungel 10 kills, 16 assists and three blocks, Sarah Gauger eight digs, 17 assists and two aces, Olivia Ilsley 23 digs, an ace and five assists, Maddie Flohr four digs and three kills, and Taylor Brandt three kills, an ace and two blocks.
The Crushers visit Maria Carrillo on Thursday.
Justin-Siena 3, Healdsburg 0
The Braves won their season opener at home Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-2, 25-17.
Senior outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo finished the match with 10 kills, 11 aces and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Eva Cleary added nine kills and two aces, and freshman middle blocker Megan Hanson ended up with seven kills, two aces and a block. Junior libero Marianne Fernandez anchored the back row with nearly perfect passing, two aces and seven digs.
Justin-Siena finished with 19 aces.
“Our serving was great tonight,” Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “The team has been working extremely hard at practice, and it showed. It's definitely the start to the season we were looking for.”
Justin-Siena makes its VVAL debut by hosting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and Casa Grande on Thursday, sandwiched around a Wednesday match against Lick-Wilmerding in San Francisco.
Wood 3, American Canyon 1
The Wolves (1-2) had a chance to look into the future Tuesday night. With nine seniors, the visiting Wildcats prevailed 25-19, 25-9, 22-25, 25-16 over American Canyon (1-2), which has only two seniors and eight juniors this season.
“We put up a good fight, but ultimately it wasn’t enough,” American Canyon head coach Katy Maligie said.
Caytlin Capulong led the Wolves with six kills and 30 digs. Raizel Dimalanta, Aldine Lusung and Kenzie Dado each contributed five kills. Maria Magaoay set up the offense with 15 assists, and GeAnn Santos kept the defense alive with 28 digs.
Wood (2-2) was similar to this year’s Wolves in age last year when, with three seniors and eight juniors, the Wildcats entered the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs seeded 14th and upset No. 3 Inderkum in the first round.
JV Volleyball
Montgomery 2, Vintage 1
The Crushers fell to 2-2 as the visiting Vikings prevailed, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13, on Tuesday night.
For Vintage, middle Olivia Ostler finished with six kills, an ace and a block, outside hitter Lyla Cosper contributed six aces and a kill, and freshman setter Cassie Richardson had five aces and a kill.
Justin-Siena 2, Healdsburg 0
The Braves won 25-10, 25-16. Freshman middle blocker Sophia Granko led the team with six kills, , Charmaine Griffin had four kills, and sophomore setter Lauren Halls had seven aces.