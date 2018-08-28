Robert Exum of Napa deadlifted 562 pounds to take first place at the West Coast National Bench Press and Deadlift Championships on Saturday at the Marriott Hotel in Rancho Cordova.
Exum competed in the Masters 47-53 age group in the 198-pound weight class at the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters competition.
He also won the Best Lifter award for the Masters 40-53 age category.
Youth Swimming
NVST competes in REAL meet
The Napa Valley Swim Team enjoyed several successful performances at the first Redwood Empire Aquatic League (REAL) Championship meet, held recently in Petaluma.
In the 7-8 boys age group, Aiden Frisinger achieved 100-percent best times while winning the 50 free and 200 free, placing second in the 25 free and 25 butterfly (in a new A time standard) and 100 individual medley, and third with new A time standards in the 25 back and 25 breaststroke. Carell Apolo swam in his first meet with NVST, achieving 100-percent best times and placed 10th in the 25-yard backstroke 12th in the 50 freestyle and 14th in the 25 free. Shane Feliz was sixth in the 50 free and eighth in the 25 free.
For the 9-10 girls, Bailey Caruso took third in the 50 fly, sixth in the 50 free, seventh in the 200 free, 100 free, 100 IM and 50 back, and 11th in the 50 breaststroke. June Kelly was fifth in the 200 free and 50 back, eighth in the 100 free and 100 IM, 10th in the 50 free, 11th in the 50 fly, and 13th in the 50 breaststroke. The 9-10 boys saw Niko Tavakoli achieve 100-percent best times and take second in the 50 breaststroke and 50 fly, fourth in the 50 back and 200 free, fifth in the 50 free and 100 IM, and sixth in the 100 free.
Calyx Apolo swim in his first meet with NVST and achieve 100-percent best times, placing 14th in the 50 free.
In the 11-12 girls group, Kira Tavakoli won the 50 free and was third in the 100 free, fourth in the 100 IM, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 free, sixth in the 200 IM, and eighth in the 50 fly.
The 11-12 boys saw Caerwyn Apolo swim in his first meet with NVST, achieving 100-percent best times while placing third in the 100 back, fifth in the 50 back, seventh in the 200 free and 100 IM, eighth in the 50 free, and 12th in the 100 free.
For the 13-14 girls, Maddie Gaul achieved 100-percent best times and finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 50 free. Annika Meyering took seventh in the 200 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 13-and-under girls group, the team of Gaul, Ayala, Anderson and Parra took fourth in the 200 free relay, and Parra, Verenice Tapia, Anderson and Meyering took fourth in the 200 medley relay.
The 15-and-over girls saw busy Ava Anderson place fifth in the 500 free and 100 fly, sixth in the 200 free, seventh in the 100 free, eighth in the 200 IM and 50 free, and 10th in the 100 breaststroke. Elisa Ayala was ninth in the 500 free and 100 back, 10th in the 100 fly, and 16th in the 50 free. Celine Parra placed third in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 fly, sixth in the 100 fly, and 11th in the 50 free.
For the 15-and-over boys, Keoni Cisco placed fourth in the 100 back, seventh in the 200 IM, eighth in the 100 fly, ninth in the 100 breaststroke, and 14th in the 50 free and 100 free. Nicholas Cisco won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 200 IM, and took second in the 100 fly. Will Flanders won the 200 back and 200 breaststroke and took third in not only the 100 free and 200 free, each in a new A time standard, but also the 100 breaststroke.
Troy Kobylka finished fourth in the 200 free, sixth in the 100 free and 100 fly, 10th in the 200 IM, and 12th in the 50 free. Tyler Kortie was second in the 100 free (new AA time standard), 200 free (new A time standard), 100 breaststroke (new A time standard) and 200 IM (new A time standard), and was third in the 100 fly (new A time standard) and 50 free (new AA time standard). Garrett Wachendorfer placed fourth in the 100 free, fifth in the 100 back, and sixth in the 50 free and 200 free.
The 15-and-over boys division also saw the team of Nicholas Cisco, Wachendorfer, Flanders and Kortie win the 200 free relay, and Flanders, Nicholas Cisco, Keoni Cisco and Kortie finish second in the 200 medley relay.
Email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information about the team, or visit napavalleyswim.com or call 257-7946.