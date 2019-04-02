The Napa Sheriff’s Activities League Wrestling Club took three girls to the California Girls Middle School State Championships on Saturday in Vallejo, where the top six girls in each weight division place.
Seventh-grader Cassady Lopez won the 95-pound state title when she pinned No. 1 seed Jhaile DeGuzman of Canyon Middle School 1:54 into the second period of their final. Lopez went 4-0 with two pins for the tournament, after placing sixth last year.
Eighth-grader Jenifer Amezcua won the 107-pound state title when she pinned No. 1 seed Amanda Dunmeyer of Junction Middle School 2:38 into the third period of their final. Amezcua was 4-0 with three pins on the day. She came up one match short of the medal rounds last year, so her goal was to at least place this season.
Meanwhile, seventh-grader Sophia Conley went 1-2 in a very tough 118-pound class.
“All three girls wrestled very tough,” said the Napa SAL club’s head coach, Deputy Jesse Ward. “Jenifer and Cassady both made goals last year and worked very hard throughout this season for this particular moment. Napa SAL is very proud of each of them.”
Optimist Youth Basketball
Physical Therapy Center wins 9th-10th Grade Boys title
Undefeated Napa Physical Therapy Center defeated Long Electric’s all-freshmen squad for the title, 47-30, behind Bill Chaidez’s game-high 15 points. Also for champions, Jacob Aaron added seven points, Gary Yates six, and Alec Umutyan and Wyatt Chaidez five apiece. Long Electric was led by Louie Canepa’s 10 points, Mo Schaumkel’s eight, and Nathan Materne and Tytan Bradley’s five apiece.
In the semifinals, PTE won 56-34 over General Equipment Maintenance by pulling away with a 24-point fourth quarter. The winners were led by Aaron’s 12 points, Bill Chaidez’s 11 and Gary Yates’ seven, with Doug Bozzini, Wyatt Chaidez, Gavin Rabanal, and Noah Tanpoco supplying six each. Ricardo Torres had a game-high 16 points for GEM, while Matthew Zhou chipped in five points and Zach Montelongo four. Adding two points each were Tristan Heartt and Trevin Cholomondeley, who grabbed 15 rebounds.
The other semifinal saw Long Electric edge R.E. Maher Construction, 38-36. Canepa had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the victors, while Tommy Chrisco contributed eight rebounds and five points, and Materne and Schaumkel each scored six. For Maher, Ruben Pino scored nine, Jacob Clark had eight with 11 rebounds, and Christian Smith scored seven.
Napa Soccer Academy
Girls program to expand under new coach Halloran
For the past three years the Napa Soccer Academy has offered an elite soccer program for Napa boys from the 2000 age group down to the 2010 age group. The success was almost immediate as the 2002 and 2003 boys squads have claimed NorCal Premier League 1 championships in order to compete in NorCal’s prestigious Champions League. Currently the NSA’s 2003 team is the only team from Northern California that has ever advanced to the ENPL Finals to represent the club and Northern California (the NorCal Premier League) in one of the top competitions in the country.
“We have been very successful on the boys side establishing a program that we feel mimics a professional club’s methodology and structure,” said Club President Dr. Ramzi Deeik. “We now feel the time is right to offer the same experience to Napa girls who are looking for a competitive elite program.”
The girls program will be launched in conjunction with a third coed program, called Grassroots, for the younger age groups ranging from 4 to 9 years old. The programs will be led by newly appointed NSA coach Belinda Halloran, the varsity associate head coach at Justin-Siena High School. A six-time Australian World Triathlon champion, she had been looking for the right club to develop her skills as a soccer coach and leader of young females.
“With the support of our current coaches, we believe Belinda will grow as a coach, and her energy will bring a new dynamic to the club and create a positive culture for girls to grow as athletes and strong young women,” said NSA Director of Coaching Gabe Rood.
Tryouts for the NSA’s 2006 to 2012 age groups will be held May 6, 8 and 13. For the 2001-2005 age groups, tryouts will be May 14, 21 and 23. Visit napasocceracademy.com for more information.
Napa Soccer Academy has also received 20 Player Development Program and North State Selection invitations. With eight players invited in the 2002 and 2003 age groups and 12 in the 2007 and 2008 age groups, the NSA has a very positive presence in the NorCal Premier PDP program. The eight selected players will vie for a roster spot on NorCal’s selection team to attend the prestigious Gothia Cup youth tournament in Sweden, while the 2007 and 2008 selections will begin the process of identification.