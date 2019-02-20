The Napa Stormers high school rugby team traveled to San Luis Obispo this weekend and played the Cal Poly C team in a friendly on Saturday.
They played on a natural grass field among the hills and vineyards just outside of Arroyo Grande.
“It was still wet and muddy after all the rain, but the sun was out with a cool breeze – perfect for rugby,” said Stormers coach Barend Venter. “Our boys were a little taken off guard with the pace of the college-level players – especially at the breakdown points, the ruck – but they soon adjusted and got their rhythm going. They had a blast going down with the ball in the mud and making tackles, and sliding while doing it.”
The Stormers won 27-10 in a game that was closer than the final score indicated.
“They could not, for one second, relax,” Venter added. “It was a great game to watch and there were a lot of spectators, with several other rugby games played before ours. The field was so wet, the referee was refereeing barefoot. He also only realized that the Stormers were a high school team when the game was done, and was impressed with their performance.”
The Stormers played touch rugby on Pismo Beach on Sunday to limber back up before their drive back.
Playing for the Napa squad were forwards captain Rhys Irwin, backs captain Luke Barrett, Tyler Smith, Matthew Michelon, Remy Jacobson, Princeton Toki, Tyler Faga, Noah Gulbransen, Leo Hernandez, Kaleb Elisaia, Julian Bell, Gabriel Pannetta, Dylan Hilton, Dante Salinas, Brix Kowalski and Brady Berryhill.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 25, John Swett 0
The Braves opened their season with a mercy rule-shortened, five-inning rout in Crockett on Tuesday.
Teaming to pitch the shutout were senior Clare Garcia (two innings, four strikeouts), sophomore Clare Halsey (two innings, one hit, four strikeouts, two walks) and freshman Eleanor Meyers (one inning, two strikeouts, one walk).
Contributing to the Braves’ 14-hit barrage were Melissa Lozano (three singles, two RBIs, four runs, stolen base), Michelle Lozano (single, two RBIs, three runs), Garcia (double, two singles, four RBIs, four runs, stolen base), Halsey (double, single, RBI, two runs, stolen base), Izzy Poulson (three singles, three RBIs, four runs, stolen base), Paige Horn (double, two RBIs, run), Sarah Reynolds (two singles, three runs, two walks) and Meyers (single, RBI).
“It was a total team effort,” Justin-Siena head coach Tim Garcia said. “After being rained out or first two games, it was nice to see some positive results.”
The Braves are scheduled to host El Molino at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the first-ever game played on their new field.
Varsity Baseball
Redwood 2, Vintage 1
Logan Nothmann drove in Zach Joson to give the visiting Crushers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning of their season opener Tuesday in Larkspur. But the Giants scored twice in the third and prevailed despite being out-hit 10-6.
Ethan Hemmerlin and Jake Whipple each went 2 for 3 to lead Vintage at the plate. Also with hits were Harrison Kohagura (1 for 4, double), Davide Migotto (1 for 2, double, walk), Ian Avalos (1 for 3), Troy Ghisletta (1 for 1), Logan Lines (1 for 1) and Nothmann (1 for 3). Eli Wood drew two walks and Joson had one.
Pitching for Vintage were Wood (two innings, three strikeouts, one hit, one walk), Jayge Campbell (1 2/3 innings, two hits, walk) and Gunnar De Young (2 1/3 innings, three hits, two runs, two walks).
“Solid game. Good start to the year,” Vintage head coach Rich Anderson said. “Just need to pick up our aggression and execution.”
The Crushers are scheduled to host Analy at 3:30 p.m. Friday.