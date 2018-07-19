The Napa Track Club has been extremely successful over the past couple of weeks, sending athletes to a variety of USA Track and Field-sanctioned meets throughout the country.
The first stop was the USATF Youth National Track and Field Championships at the College of Brockport in New York, June 26-July 1.
The Napa Track Club had Mady Goyt, Ainsley Adams, Maddie Klungel, Liam Wallace-Harper, and Josephine and Lucy Morris bring home 11 national championship medals.
Goyt started the competition by capturing the silver medal in the young women’s heptathlon, then went on to place third in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the 400 hurdles and fifth in the javelin.
Ainsley Adams won the 13-14 girls division 3,000-meter race walk with a time of 17:50.39, adding another national championship to her resume.
Maddie Klungel competed in the 15-16 girls division and brought home two medals – fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.14) and fifth in the triple jump (10.29).
Liam Wallace-Harper competed in the 13-14 boys division and brought home two medals – sixth in the high jump and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles, (15.82).
Lucy Morris was third in the 11-12 girls division 1,500-meter race walk and Josephine Morris was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles.
The next stop was Fresno, where Solomon Tinnon competed in the Junior Olympic Regional Multi-Event Championships (July 5-6), where the top two finishers qualify for the National Championships in North Carolina.
Tinnon competed in the young men’s decathlon, which has the following events over two days: 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1,500 meters. Tinnon was able to reach a point total of 5,308 points and he was awarded a gold medal and the opportunity to compete at the Nationals.
The Napa Track Club made a return trip to Fresno and qualified seven more athletes to the Junior Olympic National Championships in North Carolina.
In the 9-10 division, Gracie DeFina secured a fifth-place medal with a personal best of 13.97 meters in the javelin throw.
In the 11-12 division, Lucy Morris was third (10:17.77) and Adela Regaldado-Zachlod was fourth (10:19.52) in the 1,500 race walk.
In the 13-14 division, Tristian Hug was crowned Regional Champion in the 100 hurdles (16.53), 200 hurdles (28.98) and the long jump (5.36). Hug won a silver medal in the high jump.
In the 15-16 division, Ryan Searl earned his ticket to nationals, with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.16).
Andrew Rambolt was third in the high jump and second in the 110-meter hurdles.
In the 17-18 division, Mady Goyt was the gold medal winner in the 100 hurdles and a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash.
The USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships are scheduled from July 23-39 at North Carolina A&T University.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Napa sweeps El Camino
Napa swept a doubleheader from El Camino in Sacramento, 10-5 and 4-2.
Daniel Jacinto and Scian Griffin combined to hold El Camino to six hits with 10 strikeouts in the first game. Sebastian Dennis was 1 for 3 with one RBI, Zack Daniels was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jaime Hernandez had two RBIs.
The top hitters in the second game were Jacinto (3 for 4, double), Hernandez (2 for 4), Calvin Snider (double, two RBIs), and Toby Wolohan (double).
Napa lost 3-1 to Vacaville. Zack Knowles and Bodie Upson pitched for Napa and Jacinto was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Napa beat the Sacramento Dirt Dawgs, 7-3. Nathan Avilla was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Riley Jacobson was 2 for 4, and Daniel Jacinto closed out the game with three shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Napa won, 22-3 over the Rancho Reds. The top hitters were Jamie Hernandez (six RBIs), Albert Savala (3 for 4), Zach Berenge (2 for 4, five RBIs) and Aiden Villanueva (2 for 3, RBI). Bodie Upson and Joseph Aldridge pitched.
Napa won, 22-5 over the Rancho Reds. Napa was led by Jacinto (4 for 5, triple, two RBIs), Aiden Stork (1 for 3, triple, two RBIs), Calvin Snider (3 for 4, two RBIs), Scian Griffin (2 for 4, two RBIs), and Jamie Hernandez (2 for 4, double, RBI).
Napa won, 23-13 over the Rancho Reds. The top hitters were Steven Collins (3 for 4, two RBIs), Aiden Stork (triple, three RBIs), Zach Daniels (2 for 4, two RBIs), and Sebastian Dennis (two RBIs).
Napa lost twice to the River City Outlaws, 12-2 and 22-3. Jamie Hernandez was 1 for 2 with two RBIs in the second game.
Napa beat Elk Grove, 11-0. Jaime Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Riley Jacobson was 2 for 4 with a triple and one RBI.
Napa lost to Elk Grove, 7-6. The top hitters were Albert Savala (2 for 5, RBI), Jamie Hernandez (2 for 4, two RBIs), Nathan Avilla (triple), and Scian Griffin (two hits).
Youth Softball
Binstock Enterprises 21, R.E. Maher Construction 10
Daniela Contreras and Mara Miller each went 2 for 3 to lead Binstock as it won Tuesday night’s opener of a first-round, best-of-three Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division playoff series at Kiwanis Park.
Binstock pitchers Shelby Morse and Isabella Sanchez each added one hit.
For R.E. Maher, April Fortuno went 1 for 2.
A.M.P. Construction 16, M.I.V Insurance 5
In Tuesday night’s Senior Division playoff opener, Ally Warren and Kaitlyn Mannor each went 2 for 3 and Jewel Kenny was the winning pitcher.
For M.I.V., Naomi Martin went 2 for 3 and Dellaina Morse pitched.
Soscol Auto Body 17, Bicycle Works 16
The winners turned a 1-2-3 double play to end the game in Monday night’s Major Division playoff series opener. Alyssa Michie went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs to lead their bats. Kayla Fuqua was 2 for 4 with one run, pitcher Jasmine Gaffey 2 for 5 with two runs, Berkeley Kramer 2 for 5 with three runs Roxana Rubio 1 for 4 with three runs, Madison Rossi 1 for 4 with two runs, Helena Tarlton 1 for 4, and Xitlali Mora 1 for 5 with two runs.
For Bicycle Works, Dessiana Garcia was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Kelsey Lauritsen went 3 for 4 with a run and RBI, Ashley McDowell was 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs, Maribel Rubalcava drew three walks and scored twice, Devin Viruet was 1 for 3 with a walk and run, Taylor Lauritsen went 1 for 3 with a run, Brianna Perez and Destiny Uribe each scored twice, and Melany Uribe and Gabriella Lopez each scored once.