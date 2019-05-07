The Napa Valley Nationals baseball team ran off with the lead late in the game in a 7-1 victory over Danville Crushers on Saturday.
The Nationals evened things up 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Collin Taylor grounded out to drive in a run. Napa Valley notched three runs in the sixth on RBIs by Teddy Eichner, Riley Marek and Sawyer Carmichael.
Braeden Butler led the Nationals on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing one run on one hit, striking out seven and walking one. Carmichael threw three innings in relief.
Napa Valley racked up six hits, including two each by Carmichael and Chase Padowan. Travis Larsen had three of the Nationals’ 15 stolen bases.
In the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday, the Nationals defeated the Danville Crushers 15-0 as two pitchers combined on the shutout. Peter Trovitch induced a fly out to finish off the game. Napa Valley secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the fifth inning, as Larsen, Carmichael, Eichner, Butler, and Sam Mautner each drove in runs.
Napa Valley fired up the offense in the first inning with an RBI double by John Bullock, and put up nine runs in the fifth behind RBIs from Larsen, Carmichael, Eichner, Butler and Mautner.
Travis earned the win, allowing one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out six and walking zero. Trovitch threw two innings in relief. The Nationals also got a home run from Larsen and had 18, including multiple ones from Taylor, Larsen, Butler, Bullock, Blake Porter, Eichner and Bo Lode. Taylor was 3 for 4.
In Game 3, the Nationals walked away the victor after tense back-and-forth against the Crushers, but eventually prevailed 12-10. The game was tied 10-10 with Napa Valley batting in the top of the seventh when Porter doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. The Nationals collected nine hits and Danville had 16.
After Napa Valley scored twice in the top of the fifth, Danville answered with two. Napa Valley scored when Bullock singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run and Mautner singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Danville Crushers then answered with a singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Napa Valley tallied four runs in the fourth, led by Kayen West, Marek, and Carmichael with RBIs.
Porter was credited with the victory, allowing six hits and two runs over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Marek threw two innings in relief. Taylor started and went two innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out two and walking one.
Bullock had a home run in the first inning as he and West each had two hits. The Nationals stole eight bases as Larsen led the way with two.
Auto Racing
Goodwill opens midget season
Napa’s racing dentist, Dr. David Goodwill, started his midget racing season at Madera Speedway with a good finish. Goodwill qualified fourth fastest in his Villa Lane Dental race car. He went on to win his heat race. Goodwill finished third in the 50-lap main event.
“I would have liked to finish a couple of places higher,” he said. “Still, it was hard-fought and I’ll take it.”
Goodwill races again this Saturday at Anderson.