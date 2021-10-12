 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Report: Napa Valley Pull BMX team excels at state
Local Report

Napa Valley Sports Report: Napa Valley Pull BMX team excels at state

  • Updated
Napa Valley Pull BMX

Members of the Napa Valley Pull BMX team pose after a state final at Oak Creek Park in Roseville on Oct. 3.

 Submitted photo

The Napa Valley Pull BMX team had a very successful showing in the state final 3 at the Oak Creek Park bicycle motocross track in Roseville on Oct. 3.

Pull BMX competed in five state races at different tracks through the state during the year. Those results are combined with those from the state final to determine which riders earn top 10 plates.

Napa Valley Pull had four riders earn No. 1 plates — Kira Boustead in age 15-16 Girls Cruiser and Class, Milo Menchaca in the age 8 Expert group, Aidan Moody in 10 Expert, and David Moore in 51 & over Expert.

“We had eight other riders finish in the top 10. It was a great year for NVP,” rider-coach Neil Evans said.

Pull BMX is competing in the Fall Nationals Oct. 15-17 at Metro BMX in Bakersfield and the Lone Star Nationals Oct. 22-24 at Rockstar Energy Bike Park in Houston, before preparing for the Grand Nationals/Race of Champions Nov. 26-28 at River Spirit Expo in Tulsa, Okla.

Calistoga needs winter coaches

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School needs coaches for JV boys basketball, JV girls basketball, junior high girls volleyball and junior high boys basketball. All four teams will begin practicing in early November.

The openings can be found by visiting edjoin.org and searching for Calistoga. Interested parties can also email athletics@calistogajusd.org.

St. Helena Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 23

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members will be inducted during the dinner at Native Sons Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

This year’s inductees are Artie Carr (1953; Athlete and Distinguished Service), Coach Gordon Anderson (28 years), Bret Del Bondio (1976), Bridget Maloney Malone (1999) and Robert Covey (2005).

Masks will be required to enter the event. The cost is $65 per person. Checks should be made payable to the “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574 with the name, telephone number and email address of the registrant and the names of everyone attending in their reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended. No reservations can be accepted after Oct. 21.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 968-5868, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 815-5535.

Organizers of golf competitions will now be able to limit the length of golf clubs further due to a new rule. The rule change will be introduced next year and will allow organizers to limit the length of clubs to just 46 inches. Currently, any club, other than a putter, can be a maximum of 48 inches in length. The new "model local rule" is being introduced by the R&A and United States Golf Association. Phil Mickelson used a driver that was 47.9 inches long when he won the US PGA Championship in May. The 51-year-old described the change as "pathetic" in a tweet in August. The rule change is part of an R&A and USGA initiative aimed at limiting the distances golf balls travel in the modern game.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

