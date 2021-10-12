Napa Valley Sports Report: Napa Valley Pull BMX team excels at state

The Napa Valley Pull BMX team had a very successful showing in the state final 3 at the Oak Creek Park bicycle motocross track in Roseville on Oct. 3.

Pull BMX competed in five state races at different tracks through the state during the year. Those results are combined with those from the state final to determine which riders earn top 10 plates.

Napa Valley Pull had four riders earn No. 1 plates — Kira Boustead in age 15-16 Girls Cruiser and Class, Milo Menchaca in the age 8 Expert group, Aidan Moody in 10 Expert, and David Moore in 51 & over Expert.

“We had eight other riders finish in the top 10. It was a great year for NVP,” rider-coach Neil Evans said.

Pull BMX is competing in the Fall Nationals Oct. 15-17 at Metro BMX in Bakersfield and the Lone Star Nationals Oct. 22-24 at Rockstar Energy Bike Park in Houston, before preparing for the Grand Nationals/Race of Champions Nov. 26-28 at River Spirit Expo in Tulsa, Okla.

Calistoga needs winter coaches

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School needs coaches for JV boys basketball, JV girls basketball, junior high girls volleyball and junior high boys basketball. All four teams will begin practicing in early November.