Napa Valley Sports Report: Napa Valley Pull BMX team excels at state

The Napa Valley Pull BMX team had a very successful showing in the state final 3 at the Oak Creek Park bicycle motocross track in Roseville on Oct. 3.
Pull BMX competed in five state races at different tracks through the state during the year. Those results are combined with those from the state final to determine which riders earn top 10 plates.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Napa Valley Pull had four riders earn No. 1 plates — Kira Boustead in age 15-16 Girls Cruiser and Class, Milo Menchaca in the age 8 Expert group, Aidan Moody in 10 Expert, and David Moore in 51 & over Expert.
“We had eight other riders finish in the top 10. It was a great year for NVP,” rider-coach Neil Evans said.
Pull BMX is competing in the Fall Nationals Oct. 15-17 at Metro BMX in Bakersfield and the Lone Star Nationals Oct. 22-24 at Rockstar Energy Bike Park in Houston, before preparing for the Grand Nationals/Race of Champions Nov. 26-28 at River Spirit Expo in Tulsa, Okla.
Calistoga needs winter coaches
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School needs coaches for JV boys basketball, JV girls basketball, junior high girls volleyball and junior high boys basketball. All four teams will begin practicing in early November.
The openings can be found by visiting edjoin.org and searching for Calistoga. Interested parties can also email athletics@calistogajusd.org.
St. Helena Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 23
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members will be inducted during the dinner at Native Sons Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.
This year’s inductees are Artie Carr (1953; Athlete and Distinguished Service), Coach Gordon Anderson (28 years), Bret Del Bondio (1976), Bridget Maloney Malone (1999) and Robert Covey (2005).
Masks will be required to enter the event. The cost is $65 per person. Checks should be made payable to the “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574 with the name, telephone number and email address of the registrant and the names of everyone attending in their reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended. No reservations can be accepted after Oct. 21.
For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 968-5868, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 815-5535.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
American Canyon defeated visiting Napa High 55-33 behind Kapono Liu's second 300-yard rushing game of the season.
Badminton singles, doubles and co-ed tournaments were held at Redwood Middle School, with 115 students participating from River, Harvest, Redw…
Bridget Malone is one of five members of the 2021 class of the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame who will be inducted in a ceremony Oct. 2…
Four Napa Valley high school cross country programs were among seven competing in Vine Valley Athletic League Center Meet No. 1 at Maxwell Pa…
Justin-Siena's Tessa Salvestrin, who was invited to play for a prestigious Minnesota boarding school after her 19-goal sophomore season, has b…
A roundup of recent Napa Valley prep sports results includes Justin-Siena cross country, Napa water polo and Vintage volleyball.