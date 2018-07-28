Napa Valley Swim Team members J.J. Arbuckle, Josie Arbuckle, Yuki Hayashi and Kira Tavakoli competed at the Long Course Junior Olympics in San Jose July 6-8.
The meet was particularly competitive and fast given that more than 800 Junior Olympic qualifiers from all of Pacific Swimming competed at one venue this year. Pacific Swimming's territory stretches to Monterey County, the Oregon border, the Stockton-Modesto area and the Reno-Lake Tahoe area.
Coached by Kathy Stacy, NVST’s four athletes collectively earned 13 lifetime best swims and five top-eight final swims.
In the 11-12 boys age group, Yuki Hayashi, 12, competed in seven events and posted best times in two. He qualified for the finals in 100-meter backstroke and placed sixth with a personal-best time of 1:14.43.
J.J. Arbuckle, 11, competed in six events, achieving personal best times in each. Even though it was his first meet swimming in the 11-12 age group, he qualified for the finals and finished in the top eight in four of his events. He placed seventh in 100 back, eighth in 50 back, eighth in the 100 butterfly, and eighth in the 200 individual medley.
In the 11-12 girls age group, Kira Tavakoli, 12, raced in the 50 freestyle and turned in a personal-best time of 31.03 seconds.
Josie Arbuckle, 12, competed in seven events, earning four personal-best times as well as a new AA time in 400 free and a new AAA time of 1:13.87 in 100 back.
The next competition for Hayashi and Josie Arbuckle will be the Far Western Championships in Moraga, a nationally recognized meet in which teams from all over the United States compete.
Contact NVST at 257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information, including about joining the team.
Youth Golf
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour participants are preparing for this Wednesday's championship tournament at Silverado Resort and Spa after competing in the final regular-season event July 26 at Blue Rock Springs Golf Club's par-36 West Course in Vallejo.
Leading the Boys Intermediate 14-17 age division were Napa’s Nick Young withi a 45, American Canyon’s Aaron Mitchell with a 51, and Napa’s Drew Holloran with a 55.
Napa’s Brooke Gongora led the Girls Novice 8-10 age group with a 65, Vallejo’s Julia Cruz led the Girls Novice 12-14 age division with a 52, and Vallejo’s Lucia Cruz led the Girls Intermediate 15-17 age group with a 59.
Starting Sept. 5, Kids 4 Golf will hold a four-week Youth Golf Academy at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville. It will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost will be $79 for the four-week session. Registration is open at kids4golf.org and pa4ys.org. The academy will be directed by Cypress Lakes head instructor and PGA Associate Dennis Urabe. For more information, email kids4golf@pa4ys.org or call 681-5866.