Napa Valley native Jaime Orozco ran his first 13.1-mile race at the inaugural Napa Valley Half Marathon on Sunday with a goal to raise $10,000 for the research of brain illnesses – and raised more than $21,000.
The hospitality manager at Staglin Family Vineyard finished in 1 hour, 48 minutes and 19 seconds while running with a seven-member team for One Mind, a local nonprofit that focuses its efforts and research in mental and brain disorders.
“What an incredible experience and opportunity this was,” said Orozco. “I am humbled by the level of success this campaign had and the willingness for people to help. I look forward to continue to raise awareness for brain illnesses and am thankful to all those that helped make this a tremendous success.”
Runners on the team varied in age and skill level, and some even flew in just for the event.
Printing for their One Mind T-shirts was donated by a Napa company, 707 Embroidery Zone. The shirts had the initials – “AMH” and “JKGS” – of the two women to whom the team dedicated its race – Alaina Maria Housley and Jennifer K. Gonzales Shushereba.
Along with Orozco, the One Mind runners includes two of his fellow Staglin employees, Natalie Dulaney and Amber Mihna, along with Lola Llamas, Lindsay Gallion, Matthew Dias and Melanie Dias.
Visit onemind.org for more information on the nonprofit.
Youth Martial Arts
Corrigan third at U.S. Open
Napa’s Lindsey Corrigan, 14, brought home a bronze medal from the U.S. Open tournament held Feb. 27-March 3 in Las Vegas. The international competition that drew some 2,200 competitors from more than 70 countries.
Corrigan’s first fight was against a Norway foe that she beat by point gap. She won her next two matches against two fellow American competitors, then fell short in the semifinals, 8-4, to Xinyu Xu of China, who also competes in the senior division.
With this being Corrigan’s first year competing at the junior level, landing a spot on the podium at her first international competition of 2019 was an impressive accomplishment.
In December, she was invited to audition for a spot at the Olympic Talent ID Camp where she and about 230 of the top-ranked taekwondo athletes from the Western United States were evaluated over two days by top U.S. coaches and USAT Olympic coaches.
The participants were assessed based on their athletic abilities and sparring skills with the hope of further developing future champions, the ultimate goal being success at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Corrigan was chosen as one of the 17 “Best of Camp” athletes and, along with the Best of Camp athletes from the Midwest and the East Coast, will be further evaluated at a training camp later this year.
A World Class-level competitor, Corrigan finished 2018 ranked No. 1 in the -44 kg division as a USAT cadet. As a junior, she now competes in the -49 kg division. Her most recent accomplishments include a gold at the Las Vegas Open in November, a gold at the President’s Cup in Las Vegas in December, a gold at the Oregon State Championships, and a silver at the Arizona State Championships.
Upcoming competitions include at least three out-of-state tournaments, the California State Championships, and the U.S. National Championships being held in Minneapolis in July.
Corrigan hopes to qualify for the Pan American Games and to make the U.S. National Team.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th Grade Boys
John Moss grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 13 points to lead Rotary past Napa Valley Jewelers, 41-38, and advance to Friday night’s championship game. Abrahan Cortes added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Rotary, Calvin Bird 10 rebounds and four steals, Finn Glascott six boards and five points, Ryan Decius four points, and Eli Dion three points.
Quincy Parker posted 13 points and nine rebounds for Jewelers, while Rudy Reyes added 12 points, Pedro Infante nine boards and four points, Carlos Chavez eight rebounds, Cody Jones six rebounds and four points, and Noah Parker three points and two steals.
The Sharks edged defending champion Nielson Construction, 46-43, to reach the final, getting 13 points from Cris Soto, 10 points and five boards from Sam Brovelli, nine rebounds and six points from Louis O’Brien, seven points from Matthew Shane, six boards and three points from Nathaniel Allen, three blocked shots and six rebounds from Trevor Ellena, three points from Aidan Phillips, and two steals apiece from Ezequiel Caro and Cesar Garcia.
Nathan Daniel put up 11 rebounds and seven points for Nielson, Justin Yates 13 boards and four points, Jimmy Whitt and Garet Yates seven points each, Troy Ghisletta five points and four steals, Michael Wyckoff six points and two steals, Jacob Bittner three points and two steals, and Luke Leachman two steals.