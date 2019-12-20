Iona Pascual of the Napa Valley Swim Team recently competed in the USA Swimming Junior Championships West in Federal Way, Wash. The meet brings together the fastest 18-and-under swimmers from throughout the western United States.
Swimming in just his first Junior Championships, Pascual broke his own NVST 17-18 team records in the 50-yard freestyle (21.14 seconds), the 100 free (46.14), and the 200 individual medley (1:53.86).
Pascual and teammate Will Flanders also competed in the 71st Annual Husky Invitational in Federal Way.
Flanders achieved 100% lifetime best times, breaking 2:00 in the 200 IM (1:58.56) and 1:50 in the 200 free (1:47.47) for the first time.
Pascual broke NVST 17-18 boys team records in the 50 free (21.41, previous record 21.64 by Windle in 1988), 100 free (46.36, previous record by Starr in 2011), the 100 butterfly (51.40, also a new NVST Senior team record, previous record by Montoro in 2018) and the 200 IM (1:53.90, previous record 1:53.98 by Talcott in 1996).
In an unusual format, preliminary heats were conducted in a 25-yard course while finals were conducted on the international standard 50-meter course to afford swimmers the opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials.
Pascual made finals in the 50-meter free (12th, 24.62), 100 free (6th, 53.63), 100 breaststroke (16th, 108.91), 100 fly (30th, 59.30) and 200 IM (2:15.18).
Bicycle Motocross
Pull welcomes new rider
Napa Valley Pull BMX rider-coach Neil Evans announced that Blue Oak seventh-grader Olivier Balek has joined the team.
“He is new to BMX-ing but as a team, he fits what we are looking for,” Evans said. “He maintains a B average in school, is a very polite kid, and loves to ride his bike. Napa Valley Pull is very excited to have Olivier on the team and excited about the 2020 season.”