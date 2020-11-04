Napa Valley Sports Report: Prolific Prep wins Grind Session opener

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball team defeated Arizona’s Dream City Christian, 69-60, to open its Grind Session schedule in Phoenix on Tuesday.
The Crew trailed 33-30 at halftime after shooting just 35 percent (11 for 31), but outscored DCC 39-27 in the second half on 16 for 24 shooting. They finished 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Scoring in double figures for Prolific Prep were Kamari Lands (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), Nathan Bittle (12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks), Adem Bona (11 points, 4 rebounds) and Isael “Isa” Silva (11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals).
Also scoring were Stefan Todorovic (8 points), Jordan Pope (6 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists), Fallou Cisse (4 points) and Mouhamed Gueye (3 points, 6 rebounds).
Teams are playing in a bubble at the tournament. In other games Tuesday, Florida’s West Oaks downed Arizona’s Bella Vista Prep, 82-78, and Arizona’s PHHoenix Prep beat Oregon’s US Basketball Academy, 77-56.
PUC basketball seasons start Jan. 9
The Pacific Union College men’s basketball team will not be playing any of the five non-conference games listed on its schedule at pioneersathletics.com, including one slated for this Saturday, Nov. 7, PUC Athletic Director Richard Silie said.
For now, both teams will open their seasons with California Pacific Conference games at UC Merced on Jan. 9, the women’s team at 6:30 p.m. and the men at 8:30 p.m.
Silie said the men’s team was practicing in the gym for the first time Tuesday night.
“They’re allowed to run up and down the court and do some shooting, but nothing contact. They have to keep their distance and that kind of thing,” he said. “If we’re able to get some preseason games, we will. But right now it’s not looking like we’ll be able to.”
Sonoma Raceway holding virtual food drive through Dec. 5
Sonoma Raceway’s 20th annual Thanksgiving food drive, which began Nov. 2 and runs through Dec. 5, is taking place virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race fans can donate nutritious food without lifting a can. Each week for five consecutive weeks, Sonoma Raceway will utilize its social media channels to highlight Bay Area food banks, including Alameda County, Contra Costa-Solano Counties, Napa County, San Francisco-Marin Counties and Sonoma County, and encourage race fans and community members to donate online.
The raceway’s annual food drive has distributed more than 40 tons of food since its inception in 2000, including nearly 2,500 pounds of food and more than $2,400 in donations in 2019. The pandemic has forced the raceway to suspend donation of non-perishable food items but encourages donating virtually to these food banks:
Nov. 1-7: Redwood Empire Food Bank (R.E.F.B.) and Friends in Sonoma Helping (F.I.S.H.)
Nov. 8-14: Community Action of Napa Valley
Nov. 15-21: San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Nov. 22-28: Alameda County Community Food Bank
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
Dee Weaver, volunteer coordinator for the F.I.S.H. Holiday Food Basket Program, said monetary donations help with gift certificates for meat and produce as some 450 families sign up for holiday food baskets.
In addition, RKA, a Windsor-based manufacturer and retailer of motorcycle equipment and luggage, is accepting monetary donations for Redwood Empire Food Bank and F.I.S.H. in Sonoma. For the past 19 years, RKA has coordinated a food drive motorcycle ride, collecting donations for area food banks, but has cancelled this year’s ride due to the pandemic. Currently, RKA is offering a $25 gift certificate for any single product they offer in exchange for a donation of $100 or more to R.E.F.B. or F.I.S.H. Visit rka-luggage.com for contact information.
For more information, visit sonomaraceway.com, follow @RaceSonoma on social media, or contact Jen Imbimbo at jennifer@sonomaraceway.com or 933-3981.
LaRocco, Adams slated as SportsVine guests for Nov. 7
Brandon LaRocco, who is in his fifth season as head coach of the Justin-Siena football program, and new Napa High football head coach Askari Adams will be the Nov. 7 guests of the SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.
Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez will be the hosts and Cadence Pepper will be the engineer. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Chance and Vasquez are now the scheduled hosts on the first Saturday of each month, with Duey Green now on the second Saturday, Dino Alessio on the third, Cam Neal on the fourth, and Fry or Chance on the fifth.
Justin-Siena has opening for JV volleyball coach
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, invites applications for the position of junior varsity girls volleyball head coach. The Napa school is in the CIF North Coast Section and Vine Valley Athletic League.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
The JV coach will report directly to varsity head coach Kate Reilley. It is a coaching-only position with a stipend as compensation. Stipends are also available for assistant coaches. The 2020-21 season includes a team organizational meeting and pre-season conditioning in October. Practices begin Dec. 7 and matches run through February.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
Contact Kate Reilley at kreilley@justin-seina.org for more information. The position is open until filled.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
