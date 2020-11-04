Napa Valley Sports Report: Prolific Prep wins Grind Session opener

For now, both teams will open their seasons with California Pacific Conference games at UC Merced on Jan. 9, the women’s team at 6:30 p.m. and the men at 8:30 p.m.

Silie said the men’s team was practicing in the gym for the first time Tuesday night.

“They’re allowed to run up and down the court and do some shooting, but nothing contact. They have to keep their distance and that kind of thing,” he said. “If we’re able to get some preseason games, we will. But right now it’s not looking like we’ll be able to.”

Sonoma Raceway holding virtual food drive through Dec. 5

Sonoma Raceway’s 20th annual Thanksgiving food drive, which began Nov. 2 and runs through Dec. 5, is taking place virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Race fans can donate nutritious food without lifting a can. Each week for five consecutive weeks, Sonoma Raceway will utilize its social media channels to highlight Bay Area food banks, including Alameda County, Contra Costa-Solano Counties, Napa County, San Francisco-Marin Counties and Sonoma County, and encourage race fans and community members to donate online.