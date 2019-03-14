Finn Glascott scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Rotary back from a nine-point deficit to defeat the Sharks 51-41 in the championship game of the Optimist Youth Basketball League’s 11th-12th Grade Boys division.
Rotary, coached by Debbie Bird, also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from John Moss, 10 points and five boards from Eli Dion, three points and two steals from Jack Dinsmore, two points and five rebounds from William Hiserman, and two points apiece from Calvin Bird and Ryan Decius.
The Sharks, coached by Marco Caro, were paced by Matthew Shane’s 10 points, Sam Brovelli’s nine points, Louis O’Brien’s eight points, Nathaniel Allen’s five points, five rebounds and three steals, and Cesar Carci and Ezequiel Caro’s five boards each.
9th-10th Grade Boys
In the first round of the playoffs, Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center edged RE Maher Construction, 43-41, in an overtime thriller. The winners were led by William Chaidez’s 13 rebounds, 11 points and four steals, Gary Yates’ 13 points, Jacob Aaron’s nine points, seven boards and two steals, Wyatt Chaidez’s 10 rebounds, Gavin Rabanal’s six points and three steals, Alec Umutyan’s five boards, and Doug Bozzini’s two steals.
Lucas Bezmarevich paced REM with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Christian Smith added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Ruben Pino 12 points, five boards and three steals, RJ Campbell six steals, and Andre Nave three points.
Long Electric downed Napa Valley Orthopedics, 66-37, getting 21 points, 23 rebounds and three blocked shots from Louie Canepa. Jacob Gualberto posted 10 boards, nine points and two steals for Long, while Mosaati Schaumkel added 12 points and eight rebounds, Titan Bradley nine points, five rebounds and two steals, Tom Chrisco 10 boards, seven points and two steals, and Nathan Materne eight rebounds and eight points.
Reid Woolworth had eight rebounds, six points, and four blocked shots for NVO, while Reid Woolworth contributed 12 points, Nick Ball seven boards and three points, Adam Wesner six points and two steals, Christopher Zerba five points, and Jacob Kincaid three points.
General Equipment Maintenance defeated Mark Coleman Insurance, 48-39, behind Matthew Zhou’s 12 rebounds and 11 points, William Hu’s 10 points and eight boards, Trevin Cholmondeley’s 21 rebounds and eight points, Zach Montelongo’s eight points and seven boards, Ricardo Torres’ seven rebounds, six points and two steals, and Tristan Heart’s three points.
Noah Torres had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals for MCI, Esteban Reyes seven points and seven boards, Mauricio Estrada nine points, Jason Mateescu six boards, five points and three steals, Jonas Acevens six points and five rebounds, and Julian Vega five boards.
Youth Martial Arts
Cinq-Mars 2nd at U.S. Open
Sidekicks Martial Arts of Napa’s newest black belt, Amber Cinq-Mars, competed at the 2019 USAT U.S. Open in Las Vegas on March 3-4 and placed second in her division.
“Amber just became a black belt on Jan. 15, so this is an enormous accomplishment for her,” said her coach, Matt Weber. “The U.S. Open is an internationally rated tournament that this year hosted over 5,200 competitors from over 80 countries, and is a black belt-only tournament, for only higher level competitors.
“We are so proud of Amber and her accomplishment at this event. Please join us in congratulating this National champion and now international level competitor on her silver medal win.”