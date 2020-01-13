After spending the last two months playing away from home, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian will be returning to the area for three games next weekend. The Crew (18-2) will be one of 26 teams, along with their post-grad teams from Golden State Prep, participating in the fifth annual Crush in the Valley basketball showcase at Solano Community College in Fairfield running Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
In total, there will be 21 games played over the showcase’s three days featuring some of the best hoops talent from all over the West Coast. The event will be co-hosted by Salesian College Prep High School and NextMax Inc.
The field will be comprised of a mix of Grind Sessions prep schools like Bella Vista Prep, Arizona Compass and Veritas Prep along with several of the top high school teams from California, Nevada and Arizona.
Several of the local standouts are regional powerhouses like Salesian of Richmond, Jesuit of Sacramento, St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo and Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland to name a few. Desert Pines and Coronado of Nevada are also two teams ranked in the top five in the state, according to MaxPreps.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Friday, Jan. 24
2 p.m.: Golden State Prep Grey (Calif.) vs. Veritas Prep (Calif.)
3:30 p.m.: Golden State Prep Black (Calif.) vs. Powerhouse Hoops Phoenix Prep (Ariz.)
5 p.m.: Arizona Compass (Ariz.) vs. Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
6:30 p.m.: Desert Pines High School (Nev.) vs. Modesto Christian High School (Calif.)
8 p.m.: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Bella Vista College Prep (Ariz.)
Saturday, Jan. 25
7 a.m.: Veritas Prep (Calif.) vs. Golden State Prep Black (Calif.)
8:30 a.m.: Bella Vista College Prep (Ariz.) vs. Golden State Prep Grey (Calif.)
10 a.m.: Powerhouse Hoops Phoenix Prep (Ariz.) vs. Arizona Compass (Ariz.)
11:30 a.m.: Edison High School (Calif.) vs. Berkeley High School (Calif.)
1 p.m.: Weston Ranch High School (Calif.) vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School (Calif.)
2:30 p.m.: Stuart Hall High School (Calif.) vs. Jesuit High School (Calif.)
4 p.m.: Vanden High School (Calif.) vs. Sacramento High School (Calif.)
5:30 p.m.: Modesto Christian High School (Calif.) vs. Coronado High School (Nev.)
7 p.m.: Dream City Christian (Ariz.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
8:15 p.m.: Chaminade High School (Calif.) vs. Salesian High School (Calif.)
9:30 p.m.: Bishop O’Dowd High School (Calif.) vs. Desert Pines High School (Nev.)
Sunday, Jan. 26
9 a.m.: Golden State Prep Grey (Calif.) vs. College Prep Academy (Calif.)
10:45 a.m.: Golden State Prep Black (Calif.) vs. GSA Prep (Calif.)
12:30 p.m.: Bella Vista College Prep (Ariz.) vs. Arizona Compass Prep (Ariz.)
2 p.m.: Veritas Prep (Calif.) vs. Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
3:30 p.m.: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Powerhouse Hoops Phoenix Prep (Ariz.)
Tickets are $35.
PUC men drop OT thriller to Antelope Valley
The Pacific Union College men's basketball team nearly upset first-place University of Antelope Valley at home on Saturday but ultimately fell 102-99 in overtime.
PUC (4-10, 1-2 CalPac) actually led 85-81 with ten seconds left in regulation before UAV's Ronnie Rousseau III knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game. UAV (13-4, 3-0) then forced a steal on defense and Chris Johnson was fouled moments later, sending him to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game. He knocked down both to send the game to an extra frame knotted at 85.
In overtime, UAV took the lead with 3:43 left on the clock and never looked back.
PUC is now 1-8 all-time against UAV.
Marc Williams led the way for PUC with a game-high 28 points with five three-pointers. Isaiah McCullough added 20 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists while De'Rajaee Austin chipped in 11 points and 9 assists.
PUC also shot 59.6 percent from the field and hit 12 of 24 three-point attempts.
PUC hits the road to play Cal Maritime on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8:30 p.m. Its next home game will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 against Simpson at 8:30 p.m.
Optimist Youth Basketball
Tyson Tanksley scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Fazerrati's Pizza in a 38-35 thriller over R & S Glazing in last week’s Napa Optimist Youth Basketball action in the 11th-12th Grade Boys division.
Pedro Infante added 14 boards, 5 points and 3 steals for Fazerrati's, Gabe Wilson 9 points and 7 rebounds, RJ Campbell 5 points and 3 steals, and Hector Delgado 7 boards.
Isaiah Aguirre had 16 rebounds, 5 points and 4 blocked shots for R & S, Alec Nunes 13 points, 8 boards and 5 steals, Seth Ponciano 10 rebounds and 9 points, and Dominic Johnson 10 boards, 4 points and 3 steals.
Napa Firefighters Association downed Nielson Construction, 37-30, as Jadyn Satten put up 14 points, 14 boards and 2 steals, George Bolen 15 points and 5 steals, Matthew Commander 5 rebounds, 4 points, and 3 steals, Mauricio Camacho 7 boards and 2 steals, and Matthew Heun 4 steals.
Gavin Rabanal posted 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Nielson, Dylan Cody 8 points and 5 steals, Bill Chaidez 9 boards, 6 points and 3 steals, Alec Umutyan 4 points and 4 steals, and Wyatt Chaidez 2 steals.
Matthew Helms got 21 points, 7 steals and 7 rebounds to spark Napa Deputy Sheriffs Association to a 44-15 win over shorthanded Sunrise Rotary. Riain Stults contributed 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Sheriffs, Lucas Brandon 8 points and 8 boards, Erik Cosca 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Elliot Suhr 5 boards, and Jacob O’Connor 4 steals. Yovani Gonzalez paced Sunrise with 11 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, while Trent Maher had 6 boards and 4 points, Nick Raymond 9 rebounds, and Andre Nave 5 boards.
Rotary edged Napa Valley Orthopedics, 44-42, getting 23 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals from David Down, 13 boards, 8 points, 4 steals and 2 blocks from Anthony Clerici, 10 rebounds and 9 points from Austin Michie, 5 steals and 4 points from Jackson Waters, and 5 boards and 2 steals from Logan Lines.
Luke Shea posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals for Orthopedics, Charlie Seitz 17 points, 7 boards and 3 steals, Andrew Diana 13 rebounds and 4 points, Adam Wesner 6 points, Andres Cruz 7 boards, and Nicolas Minahan 3 steals.
Napa Police Officers Association defeated Napa Valley Jewelers, 53-35, with Nate Allen getting 18 rebounds and 13 points, Angelo Vivan 13 points, Trevor Ellena 11 boards and 7 points, Sam Brovelli 10 rebounds and 6 points, Matthew Shane 8 points and 2 steals, Cris Soto 7 boards, Justin Van Maren 4 points, and Aidan Phillips 2 steals.
Julian Silverthorne had 9 points for Jewelers, Noah Parker and Carlos Chavez 8 points apiece, Brandon Rusin 5 rebounds and 3 points, Juan Castro 6 boards, and Joe Lee 5 points.
7th-8th Grade Boys
Del Sur Mortgage slipped by McDonald's, 27-26, as Henry Miller had 10 points and 17 rebounds. Trenton Adams scored 11 points while pulling down 6 rebounds. In defeat, Nathan Marroquin had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals. Bailey Huss scored 9.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa outlasted Syar Industries, 36-32. Noah Akkerman had 13 points, James Burgess 8 points and 5 rebounds, Alan Elizable 7 points, and Isaac Soto 6 rebounds. For Syar, Joseph Farmer scored 11 and Monte Martin had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.
Athletic Feat defeated Quinlan Tire, 29-23, as Owen Ferguson led all scorers with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Also for the winners, Jonah Schwarze had 7 points and 6 steals. Quinlan was led by Theodore Maas with 10 points. Aiden Faughn 10 rebounds, and Tyler Carrasco 7 rebounds.
McDonald's ran past Syar, 40-29, as Lucas Stephenson had 8 points with 14 rebounds. Bailey Huss scored 10 points with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Nathan Marroquin had 9 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals, and Dominik McElheron scored 9. For Syar, Peyton Miracle scored 12 while Joseph Farmer followed with 10. Tyler Lehnecke had 6 rebounds.
Athletic Feat beat Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 43-36. Jonah Schwarze scored 13 points and pulled in 9 rebounds. Dylan Sublett completed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Owen Ferguson had 9 points and 13 rebounds. For KGN, Noah Akkerman had 11 points and 5 rebounds with 4 steals. Matthew Stephenson scored 8 with 6 rebounds. Ben Green had 7 points.
In a defensive battle, Del Sur Mortgage edged Quinlan Tire, 33-32. Trenton Adams had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Finn Salese had 8 points and 10 rebounds. For Quinlan, Dylan Ito had 7 points, followed by Theodore Maas, Tyler Carrasco and Seth Daniels with 6 points each.
Games will continue Saturday at Napa Valley College.