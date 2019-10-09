Amber “Bobcat” Cinq-Mars of Napa’s Sidekicks Martial Arts earned a gold medal at the recent USA National Taekwondo team trials in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“Amber fought some really hard matches and did an amazing job representing Northern California in her respective weight division,” said coach Matt Weber.
Cinq-Mars was then invited to Detroit, Michigan for the USA Taekwondo “Talent I.D.” training camp, which develops athletes for the Olympic team.
On Saturday, she was in Montreal, Canada representing the United States in the Canadian Taekwondo Open, an international top-level tournament for black belts.
“We are excited for Amber and proud of all the hard work and dedication she has shown to accomplish these amazing feats,” Weber added.
Varsity Girls Tennis
American Canyon 4, Sonoma Valley 3
The Wolves handed the Dragons their second 4-3 Vine Valley Athletic League home loss in two days Tuesday.
Sweeping the singles for American Canyon were No. 1 Lylah Awad, 6-4, 7-5 over Mary Gallo, No. 2 Lila Hawes, 4-6, 6-2 (10-6) over Reese Dobson, No. 3 Berke Nauright, 6-3, 6-3 over Lily Raaka, and No. 4 Katie Ayers, 6-0, 6-1 over Cam Berger.
Sonoma Valley (2-6 VVAL) swept the doubles. Top players Ella Castillo and Kayla Schmick downed Genesis Billingsley and Dorothy Madrio, 6-3, 7-5. At No. 2, Jovana Saldana and Priya Clark beat Kianti De Leon and Arriella Guidubaldi, 6-4, 6-3. At No. 3, it was Sami Stubbs and Lily Morgan over Emily Satake and Charlene Maglalang 6-4, 6-4.
Napa 4, Sonoma Valley 3
The visiting Grizzlies also swept the Dragons in singles matches on Monday.
Winning for Napa were No. 1 Sophia Mostow, 6-0, 6-0 over Gallo, No. 2 Sophia Kroll, 6-4, 6-1 over Dobson, No. 3 Cameron Wickersham, 6-1, 6-0 over Raaka, and No. 4 Julie Solomon, 6-0, 6-3 over Camille Phillips.
Sweeping the doubles for Sonoma Valley (2-5 VVAL) were the No. 1 team of Castillo and Schmick, 6-4, 6-1 over Natalie Maass and Ava Moreci, No. 2 players Saldana and Clark, 6-3, 6-2 over Kalaya Jones and Elina Chapouris, and No. 3 players Stubbs and Morgan, 6-1, 6-2 over Halle Huckfeldt and Haley Corrigan.
Justin-Siena 7, Casa Grande 0
The Braves improved to 8-0 in VVAL action and 10-0 overall Tuesday in Petaluma, extending their two-year win streak to 23 matches.
At first through fourth singles, in order, it was Priyanka Shanker over Zoe Vestal, 6-1, 6-0, Bella Rampa over Suprarna Kompalli, 6-0, 6-0, Presley Schultz over Perla Perez, 6-4, 6-0, and Ashlyn Mills over Ashika Balakamaran, 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame downed Maggie Beal and Valentina Virji, 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Roses Newell and Kendall Manasse beat Lily Moser and Liz Cayo, 6-1, 6-3, and at third doubles, Libby Birkbeck and Ines Keller defeated Kiran Jhally and Kiana Velasquez, 6-1, 6-1.
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 249, Petaluma 302
The Braves closed out the VVAL regular season with a 9-3 record and their best performance to date, coach Ray Graziani said, at Rooster Run Golf course on Tuesday. They are tied for second place with American Canyon, with Monday's league tournament at Oakmont Golf Club to decide things.
Leading Justin-Siena were seniors Abbie Bain (46) and Samantha Tuite (47), followed by Charlotte Hilger (49), Alex Mazzucco (53), Ashley Esperanza (54) and Emma Tada (63).
You have free articles remaining.
“This was a great team score, actually the best in our league this year,” said Graziani. “We are working hard to get a bid to the North Coast Div. 2 Championship (at McKinleyville's Beau Pre Golf Club on Oct. 21) and this score will go a long way in helping us get there."
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, Casa Grande 0
The second-place Braves had a leader from each grade level in Tuesday night’s 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 VVAL sweep in Petaluma.
Senior outside hitter Eva Cleary had 10 kills 3 aces, 4 digs and 1 block, junior outside hitter Megan Hanson had 20 kills, 12 digs and 7 aces, sophomore middle blocker Eleanor Meyers added 8 kills, and freshman setter Mea Todd had 36 assists, 2 aces and 1 kill.
Fourth-place Justin-Siena (5-3 VVAL) snapped a five-match skid that included losses to Christian Brothers, host Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep and Palo Alto at the Serve It Up tournament in San Francisco on Sept. 28.
“We played well tonight – we served great, were tough to stop on offense, and played some really scrappy defense,” Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “We just need to keep building momentum for the postseason.”
Justin-Siena visits Napa on Thursday night.
Petaluma 3, Napa 0
The second-place Trojans swept the visiting Grizzlies, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17, in Tuesday night’s VVAL match.
McCauley Smith led Napa (3-5 VVAL) offensively with 8 kills and 5 service aces. Shannon Sowersby had 5 kills and two service aces, and Maddie Larson was quick in the back court with 9 digs.
JV Volleyball
Petaluma 2, Napa 0
The Trojans swept visiting Napa, 25-11, 25-17 on Tuesday night.
Freshman Volleyball
Petaluma 2, Napa 0
The Trojans pulled out a 25-19, 25-23 sweep of visiting Napa on Tuesday night.
Middle School Girls Soccer
ACE wraps up first season
The Napa County Office of Education's After Class Enrichment program finished its first girls soccer season on Oct. 2, with 119 students participating from Harvest, Redwood and Silverado middle schools. Its boys soccer and girls volleyball seasons began Sept. 30 and run through Nov. 1.
Editor's note: Photos of the Harvest teams and other Redwood teams appeared in Wednesday's edition.