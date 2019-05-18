The Sonoma State women's club volleyball team won its second straight Division II title in April at the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation National Championships in Denver, Colorado.
The team didn't drop a match the entire tournament and lost only one set – the first one of the championship match against Wisconsin-Eau Claire. But Sonoma State won the second set and took the third, 15-13. On match point, setter Samantha Wallace picked up a key dig, and outside hitter Rachel Hadley set the second ball to Jordan Falk for the winning kill.
“We maintained our composure with our core veteran players and coaching staff,” said coach Chelsea Reilley.
Hadley, head coach of the Napa Valley College volleyball program and a former Justin-Siena JV coach, was named Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.
Sonoma State coaches Robert Stamps, the Director of Volleyball at NVC, and Reilley, Justin-Siena’s varsity head coach, were named National Coaches of the Year.
Wallace and right-side hitter Bailey Oliver were each named First Team All-American, and middle blocker Molly Armstrong received Honorable Mention All-American.
Sonoma State finished 28-7 on the year, taking third place in two major tournaments and beating UC Davis, Cal Poly, Santa Clara, Cal and San Diego State along the way. The club team was tied for first place in its league until it fell in the semifinals of the league championships, ultimately taking third. Hadley was named first-team all-league, and Wallace and outside hitter Jordan Falk each received all-league honorable mention.
Wallace and Falk will coach the Justin-Siena JV squad this fall, while Sonoma State assistant coach Kate Reilley will return as a varsity assistant coach with the Braves.
Youth Martial Arts
Pike, 11, wins two Valley titles
Coyote Valley Elementary School sixth-grader Piper Pike, 11, took first place in both the 9-11 and 12-14 age divisions in continuous kickboxing at the 2019 Napa Valley Karate Championship last Saturday at American Canyon High School.
The 11-year-old Hidden Valley Lake resident tallied five wins and no losses on the day. She didn’t lose a single round in the meet, which featured some 400 competitors in various disciplines from all over California and beyond.
According to her father, Meadowood Napa Valley Director of Golf Doug Pike, Piper is in her sixth year of karate. In 2018, she was the 9-11 age champion of The Proper Challenge at CKC Oakland, The Battle in the Capitol at CKC Elk Grove, the K.S.D.I World Championship at Solano Kickboxing, Stormline Nationals at CKC Vallejo Kickboxing, Enter the Dragons Den 3 at CKC Union City, the CKC Finals at Vallejo Kickboxing, and Navarro’s 48th annual Martial Arts Tournament at Richmond Kickboxing, where she was co-champion.
She is a brown belt with a black stripe in Kajukenbo, and is coached by Dan Tyrrell of Tyrrell Martial Arts in Hidden Valley Lake.