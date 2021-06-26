Napa Valley Sports Report: St. Helena earns rare Little League title

Binstock Enterprises 15, R.E. Maher Construction 9

Tuesday’s later game was in the Major Division and it was crazy, and not just because Binstock won with only eight players.

Binstock scored twice in its first at-bats after its first two batters were retired — including Ava Cortez, was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double to open the game. But Angie Rubalcava (4 for 4, RBI) singled and scored when Noleen Cichon hit into an error and Cichon scored on a single by Ava Raines (1 for 1, 4 RBIs).

Maher tied 2-2 in the second when Nicki Haubold (1 for 1) and Caylee Rawdon (RBI) walked and scored on an error off the bat of Kayleen Parra (three RBIs).

No matter for Binstock, which answered with nine-spot in the third, getting a two-run single from Aby Sims (1 for 4), a triple and single from Rubalcava, and RBI singles from Clara Gunning (1 for 3), Cichon (1 for 2) and Cortez (3 for 3) — only to give up seven Maher runs in the bottom of the third. Maher got two singles from relief pitcher Noelle Rofkahr (2 for 3), including a two-run knock, and a single from Haubold and six walks in that frame.