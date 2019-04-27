St. Helena resident Greg Hunter, 68, completed his 25th consecutive Boston Marathon on April 15, adding his name to the revered Quarter Century Club of runners who have completed the race for 25 straight years.
Entering this year’s race, only 83 participants, including four from California, had accomplished such a feat. That list could grow since the Boston Marathon is still verifying this year’s results.
Hunter finished the 26.2-mile race in 5 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds and has now completed 129 marathons. He’s one of only 628 members in the 100 Marathon Club North America.
JV Baseball
Vintage stays atop VVAL
Right-hander Dylan Rody dominated on the mound with a three-hitter and nine strikeouts as the Crushers defeated visiting Napa High on Friday, 9-2, improving to 9-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
Rody carried a perfect game into the fifth inning before yielding the first hit, a single by Napa’s Leon Saldivar. But the Crushers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first against talented Napa pitcher Connor Ross, and tacked on two more in both the third and sixth innings.
Reid McCaffrey (1 for 4, triple, three RBIs), Nick Schuttish (3 for 4 run, RBI) and Connor Smith (1 for 2, RBI) paced Vintage’s offense.
On Saturday, the Crushers crushed visiting Santa Rosa High 15-1 in a five-inning nonleague game, improving to 14-1 overall. They scored four runs in the first, six in the third and five in the fourth.
McCaffrey pitched the first four innings for the win, yielding one run on two hits while striking out six with no walks. Theo Llewelyn threw the fifth and struck out the side on 13 pitches to end the game by the mercy rule.
Vintage’s offense was highlighted by Sam Neal (3 for 4, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base), Jorge Lopez-Rios (2 for 4, RBI, two runs, stolen base), Gavin Rabanal (1 for 1, triple, RBI, run), Alec Nunes (1 for 2, triple, two RBIs, run), McCaffrey (3 for 3, triple, RBI, three runs), Schuttish (2 for 2, triple, double, RBI, three runs, stolen base) and Rody (1 for 1, two RBIs, run).