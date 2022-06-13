 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Report

Napa Valley Sports Report: St. John’s Lutheran honors Messenger

  • Updated
  • 0

St. John’s Lutheran School presented this year’s Eagle Award to eighth-grader Griffin Messenger during its annual sports awards night on June 6.

Student-athletes in grades 1-8 were recognized for their participation in sports such as volleyball, basketball, track and field, dance and cheer, and the middle school triathlon. Students who achieved the Presidential and National Physical Fitness Awards were also recognized.

The Eagle Award recognizes qualities in an individual athlete that St. John’s feels best exemplify the goals of the athletic program at the school.

“It is much more than an athletic award,” read a press release from the school about the Eagle Award. “It’s a statement about attitude, effort and focus, both on and off the court or field. It reflects a commitment to doing your best no matter what the situation may be. It’s being a true student-athlete.

"Messenger stood out this year not only to our coaches and members of our staff but to opposing coaches, officials, and athletic directors, as well.”

People are also reading…

Van Winden makes U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team again

USA Volleyball announced at usavolleyball.org on Wednesday that 2016 Vintage High graduate Torrey Van Winden has been named to the U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team for the third year in a row.

Practices for the 17 women and 16 men selected began Sunday and wrap up Saturday at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in the San Diego area.

Thirteen of the 33 athletes have previous BCNT experience. Four, including the 6-foot-3 Van Winden, earned BCNT spots in both 2020 and 2021. Van Winden is one of four Florida State alumni on the women’s team.

Longtime coach and member of the Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Patty Dodd will serve as head coach for the women and be assisted by three-time Olympian and reigning gold medalist April Ross.

Van Winden played indoor volleyball for UCLA as a freshman before transferring to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she was the 2018 Big West Conference Player of the Year while leading the Mustangs with her sister, 2015 Vintage graduate and three-time Napa County Player of the Year Adlee Van Winden.

Torrey Van Winden also played beach volleyball for Cal Poly and was selected as an AVCA Beach All-American after compiling a 19-8 doubles record with Tia Miric in 2018. Van Winden and Emily Sonny had an outstanding summer in 2018, winning the gold medal at the Porec Open in Croatia, the bronze medal at the World University Games in Munich, and the bronze medal at the Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship.

Van Winden transferred to Florida State and wrapped up her college beach volleyball career with the Seminoles last year while pursuing a master’s degree in sports management. Florida State won their fifth straight Coastal Collegiate Sports Association title and finished 32-4 overall. Van Winden and teammate Keara Rutz went 28-3 during the regular season.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow

NFL: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders agree to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, while ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' lawyers are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice legal limit while speeding before a fiery crash that killed a woman last November.

Women's Tennis: St. Helena's Zamarripa twins help Texas win NCAA title, go pro

Women's Tennis: St. Helena's Zamarripa twins help Texas win NCAA title, go pro

St. Helena twins Allura and Maribella Zamarripa won in singles and doubles, respectively, to help the University of Texas women's tennis team capture its second straight NCAA national title with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma on May 22 in Urbana, Ill. Having just completed their freshman year, the twins told the Texas coaches on June 1 that they are leaving the Longhorns to turn professional. Now living in Florida, their first pro events will be the last three weekends of June.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News