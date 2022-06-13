Napa Valley Sports Report: St. John’s Lutheran honors Messenger

St. John’s Lutheran School presented this year’s Eagle Award to eighth-grader Griffin Messenger during its annual sports awards night on June 6.

Student-athletes in grades 1-8 were recognized for their participation in sports such as volleyball, basketball, track and field, dance and cheer, and the middle school triathlon. Students who achieved the Presidential and National Physical Fitness Awards were also recognized.

The Eagle Award recognizes qualities in an individual athlete that St. John’s feels best exemplify the goals of the athletic program at the school.

“It is much more than an athletic award,” read a press release from the school about the Eagle Award. “It’s a statement about attitude, effort and focus, both on and off the court or field. It reflects a commitment to doing your best no matter what the situation may be. It’s being a true student-athlete.

"Messenger stood out this year not only to our coaches and members of our staff but to opposing coaches, officials, and athletic directors, as well.”

Van Winden makes U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team again

USA Volleyball announced at usavolleyball.org on Wednesday that 2016 Vintage High graduate Torrey Van Winden has been named to the U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team for the third year in a row.

Practices for the 17 women and 16 men selected began Sunday and wrap up Saturday at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in the San Diego area.

Thirteen of the 33 athletes have previous BCNT experience. Four, including the 6-foot-3 Van Winden, earned BCNT spots in both 2020 and 2021. Van Winden is one of four Florida State alumni on the women’s team.

Longtime coach and member of the Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Patty Dodd will serve as head coach for the women and be assisted by three-time Olympian and reigning gold medalist April Ross.

Van Winden played indoor volleyball for UCLA as a freshman before transferring to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she was the 2018 Big West Conference Player of the Year while leading the Mustangs with her sister, 2015 Vintage graduate and three-time Napa County Player of the Year Adlee Van Winden.

Torrey Van Winden also played beach volleyball for Cal Poly and was selected as an AVCA Beach All-American after compiling a 19-8 doubles record with Tia Miric in 2018. Van Winden and Emily Sonny had an outstanding summer in 2018, winning the gold medal at the Porec Open in Croatia, the bronze medal at the World University Games in Munich, and the bronze medal at the Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship.

Van Winden transferred to Florida State and wrapped up her college beach volleyball career with the Seminoles last year while pursuing a master’s degree in sports management. Florida State won their fifth straight Coastal Collegiate Sports Association title and finished 32-4 overall. Van Winden and teammate Keara Rutz went 28-3 during the regular season.