The Napa Valley College men’s basketball team lost its first two games at Allan Hancock College’s Home Motors Tournament in Santa Barbara, falling 78-59 to Hancock on Friday night and 83-72 to Santa Barbara City College on Saturday afternoon.
The Storm (0-5) trailed 42-19 at halftime on Friday, after making just one field goal but going 17 of 19 from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes.
Tomas Gomez-Espana led NVC with 13 points off the bench, hitting three of five 3-pointers. Tylor Gerrard added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Braxton Adderly added 10 points.
On Saturday, the Storm led 32-28 at halftime but was outscored by 15 in the second half.
Adderly led them with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Saleem Ali-Musa added 14 points and five rebounds, Oscar Frank had eight points, four rebounds and two assists, and Gomez-Espana also scored eight.
Napa Valley was to wrap up tournament play against Copper Mountain at 1 p.m. Sunday.