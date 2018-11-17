The Napa Valley College men’s basketball team lost all three of its games at Allan Hancock College’s Home Motors Tournament in Santa Barbara, falling 78-59 to Hancock on Friday night, 83-72 to Santa Barbara City College on Saturday afternoon, and 85-50 to Copper Mountain-Joshua Tree on Sunday.
The Storm (0-5) trailed 42-19 at halftime on Friday, after making just one field goal but going 17 of 19 from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes.
Tomas Gomez-Espana led NVC with 13 points off the bench, hitting three of five 3-pointers. Tylor Gerrard added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Braxton Adderly added 10 points.
On Saturday, the Storm led 32-28 at halftime but was outscored by 15 in the second half.
Adderly led them with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Saleem Ali-Musa added 14 points and five rebounds, Oscar Frank had eight points, four rebounds and two assists, and Gomez-Espana also scored eight.
In the game against Copper Mountain, the Storm (0-6 overall) was led by Tomas Gomez-Espana (20 points, four rebounds), Oscar Frank (14 points, four rebounds, two steals), Malcom Bracy (four points, three assists), Tylor Gerrard (three points, nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists), Braxton Adderly (two assists), Scottie Strong (two rebounds, two assists), David Skeete (six rebounds), Jordan Toliver (three rebounds), and Saleem Ali-Musa (three points, two rebounds).
Prep Boys Basketball
Cardinal Newman 75, Napa 64
Napa High School lost its season opener last Wednesday at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.
Leading Napa was Zach Swim (24 points, five rebounds, four steals), Stephen Blume (16 points), Brock Bowers (11 points, 10 rebounds), and Tyler Oda (seven points, six rebounds, two assists).
Napa had its game on Friday at Santa Rosa cancelled due to poor air quality.