Napa Silverados southpaw Eric Thomas came out on fire against host Vallejo on Thursday night, striking out seven in the first three innings at Wilson Park.
The Admirals did not record a hit against the former San Rafael Pacifics pitcher until the fourth inning, when a ground ball off the bat of Chevy Clark hopped over the head of shortstop Willy Salas into left field.
Thomas finished with 10 strikeouts, but his good fortune ran out when Vallejo struck for a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth innings and held on for a 5-2 victory in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs contest.
The Admirals’ three-run fifth was highlighted by RBIs on a Rian Kiniry double, a Cyle Figueroa sacrifice fly, and a bases-loaded walk.
Dominic Bethancourt, who went 1 for 3, recorded an RBI for a third consecutive game with a single in the sixth to get Napa on the board.
But Kiniry and Figueroa each doubled in another run in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-1. Kiniry finished 2 for 4 while Figueroa went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
Drake Yoshioka added an RBI double in the eighth, finishing 2 for 4 as the only Silverado with multiple hits. Napa struggled in situational at-bats, stranding 14 runners and leaving the bases loaded twice.
Napa, which fell to 19-24, was to close out the two-game set against the Admirals (24-19) on Friday night at Wilson Park before continuing its six-game road trip with a visit to Martinez (9-34) over the weekend. The Pittsburg Diamonds (20-23) moved into the fourth and final playoff position with a win over the Sonoma Stompers (27-16), leading the Silverados by one game.
Youth Golf
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour
The fifth of the tour’s six tournaments was held Wednesday on the par-36 front nine at Paradise Valley Golf Course.
Leading their age divisions were Napa’s Nick Young with a 45 and Napa’s Drew Holloran a 53 in the Boys Intermediate 14-17 group; Napa’s Brooke Gongora with a 63 in Girls Novice 8-10; Vallejo’s Julia Cruz with a 50 in Girls Novice 12-14; and Lucia Cruz with a 58 in Girls Intermediate 15-17.
The final event will be at Blue Rock Springs Golf Course in Vallejo on July 25. Drop-in players are welcome and go to pa4ys.org to register. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the first tee time will be at 12:30 p.m.
Youth Softball
Conwell Insurance 8, Branagan Insurance 5
Conwell widened a slim lead to 8-1 with six runs in the top of the fourth inning, then held Branagan to four Wednesday night at Kiwanis Park. That evened the first-round, best-of-three Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association playoff series at a game apiece.
For Conwell, Cierra Yeager was 2 for 3 with a run, Kylie Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs, and Ava Moreci was 1 for 3 with a run. Deborah Rodriguez, Michelle Lozano, Kali Osawa and Nicole Stice also scored.
Branagan got a double an run from Haley Schreiner, and single and two runs from Melissa Costilla, and one run apiece from Samantha Olesen and Jaclyn Perez.
The teams were to play their deciding game Friday night. The championship series starts Monday.