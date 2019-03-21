Napa High junior Anthony Toscano opened his kart racing season in his new Senior class with a third-place finish in the first round of KPX Karting Championship Series in Redding on Sunday.
“It was a great way to start the season for him,” said his father, Ramon Toscano. “He is now racing against guys who have been doing this a very long time, and to be a top contender right out of the gate is a huge.”
Toscano, who is now racing in the adult class, qualified to start third in the main event. He fell back to sixth place during the 10th lap, but managed to work his way back up to finish on the podium.
The KPX Karting series is the highest level of karting competition for Toscano’s type of class and engine. All karts must have the same engine, tires, exhaust, fuel and weight, and pass technical inspections before and after the race. There are six races in the KPX series throughout the season, at different tracks once a month from March through August.
Optimist Youth Basketball
9th-10th Grade Boys playoffs
R.E. Maher defeated Mark Coleman Insurance 53-32 in the second week of the playoffs. Jacob Clark scored 12 points and had eight rebounds for REM, while R.J. Campbell added 10 points, and Christian Smith and Jordan Perez each scored six. Esteban Reyes led MCI’s scoring with 12 points, while Noah Torres scored eight and Julian Vega had four.
Long Electric stretched its lead in the fourth quarter to defeat General Equipment Maintenance, 52-41. League-leading scorer Louie Canepa had 18 points to go with 11 rebounds for LEC. Tytan Bradley also scored 18, a season high, while Mo Schaumkel had eight and Jacob Gualberto five. William Hu had 14 points and Matthew Zhou had 10 to lead GEM, with Trevin Cholmondeley chipping in seven and Ricardo Torres six.
Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center remained undefeated with a 70-45 win over Napa Valley Ortho. Bill Chaidez had 20 points and nine rebounds for PTC, and Jacob Aaron scored 20 with four 3-pointers and 13 rebounds. Gary Yates had 11 points, and Wyatt Chaidez and Doug Bozzini each scored four. For NVO, Nick Ball drained three 3-pointers for nine total, Adam Wesner scored eight, and Andrew Diana had six points and 11 rebounds.
Bicycle Motocross
Pull competes in nationals
Napa Valley Pull had four riders competing at the Feb. 16-17 winter national in Phoenix, where they finished second as a team each day.
Per its tradition, Pull gave the team trophy to its top rider for that day. The Saturday trophy went to Michael Bennett.
“He has been putting a lot of effort in school and training on his BMX bike and it has been paying off on the track and school,” said rider-coach Neil Evans. “He knows to be on this team you have to maintain a B average. He got a second and was very close to beating the world No. 1 rider in 13 Cruiser.”
Sunday’s trophy went to Curtis Garlick, a new addition to Napa Valley Pull who has been in the BMX community for a while.
Two other Pull riders competed in the spring national this past weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Marcy Davis placed second both Saturday and Sunday, and Garlick was second on Saturday and first on Sunday.