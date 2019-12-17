The Napa Valley Swim Team sent three of its top age-group swimmers to compete with more than 600 other athletes from Monterey and Modesto to the Oregon and Nevada borders in Pacific Swimming's short course Winter Junior Olympics Dec. 6-8 in San Jose.
Claire Hayashi, Yuki Hayashi and Rian Dimalanta, coached by Kathy Stacy, all reached for the finals after earning qualifying times for the meet and swimming in preliminary events.
Claire Hayashi, 10, swam three best times and qualified for the finals in three events. She placed fifth in her age group overall in the 200 freestyle (2:19.22, new AAA time) and ninth in the 50 free (29.41) and 100 free (1:03.66).
Dimalanta, 11, competed in the 50 and 100 backstrokes, qualifying for the finals in 100 back and placing ninth in his age group with a time of 1:11.60.
Yuki Hayashi, 13, entered five events, qualified for the finals and achieved 100% personal best times. He broke a 25-year-old team record in the 100 back with a time of 56.78, a new AA and Far Western time cut. The old NVST standard of 56.82 was set by Scott Von Schoff in 1994. In the finals, Yuki placed second in the 100 back, fourth in both the 200 back (2:03.08) and 50 free (23.63), and fifth in the 100 freestyle (51.06, new AAA and Far Western times) and 200 free (1:50.93).
Contact NVST at 257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information, or to inquire about joining the team.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th Grade Boys
Nick Ball rebounded a missed shot and tapped it in as the buzzer sounded as Napa Valley Orthopedics pulled out a 51-50 win over Napa Valley Jewelers in the second week of Napa Optimist Youth Basketball action.
Orthopedics got 15 points and 5 rebounds from Charlie Seitz, 14 points and 10 boards from Luke Shea, 8 points and 5 rebounds from Ball, 8 boards and 4 points from Andrew Diana, 3 points from John Lopez, and 5 rebounds from Andres Cruz.
Cody Jones put up 12 points for Jewelers, while Noah Parker added 10 points, Juan Castro 9 rebounds, 5 points and 3 steals, Ruben Pino 7 points and 4 boards, Jordan Perez 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Joe Lee 6 points, and Brandon Rusin and Carlos Chavez 5 boards and 2 steals apiece.
Yovani Gonzalez had 13 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 steals to pace Sunrise Rotary to a 38-35 victory over Fazerrati's Pizza. Jacks Madigan added 6 points and 6 steals for Sunrise, Dylan Foster got 5 points and 5 rebounds, Angel Toro pulled down 8 boards, and Isaac Rojas made 4 steals.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyson Tanksley notched 12 points and 3 steals for Fazerrati's, while Christian Smith chipped in 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Carlos Carreras 5 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Hector Delgado 4 points and 2 steals, and Gabe Wilson and Pedro Infante 3 points apiece.
Napa Firefighters Association downed Deputy Sheriffs Association, 39-32, getting 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals from Matthew Commander, 14 boards and 12 points from Jadyn Satten, 11 points and 7 steals from George Bolen, 4 steals from Eduardo Barajas, and 2 steals from Tyler Charifa.
Ryan O'Connor had 7 points and 5 rebounds for Sheriffs, Elliot Suhr and Kyle Jezycki 4 points and 5 boards apiece, Lucas Brandon 5 rebounds and 3 points, and Riain Stults and Erik Cosca 3 steals each.
Nielson Construction edged shorthanded Rotary, 36-32, as Jacob Aaron posted 11 rebounds and 7 points, Dylan Rode 8 points and 4 steals, Bill Chaidez 7 points and 7 boards, Gary Yates 6 points and 3 steals, Gavin Rabanal 7 rebounds, Davide Migotto 4 points, Wyatt Chaidez 3 points, and Alec Umutyan 2 steals.
Rotary got 16 points, 10 boards and 2 blocked shots from David Town, 11 points and 5 rebounds from Sean Pratt, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks from Anthony Clerici, 5 points and 7 rebounds from Jack Troendly, and 5 boards and 2 steals from Logan Lines.
Napa Police Officers Association defeated R&S Glazing, 58-41, behind Cris Soto’s 17 rebounds, 13 points and 2 steals. Matthew Shave had 14 points and 3 steals, Justin Vanmaren 12 points, 10 boards and 3 steals, Sam Brovelli 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Trevor Ellena 10 rebounds and 5 points, and Aidan Phillips 3 points.
Alec Nunes, Seth Ponciano and Estevan Reyes each had 8 points and 5 rebounds for R&S, while Dominic Johnson added 11 points, Isaiah Aguirre 7 boards, Brent Dreyer 3 points, and Nunes and Reyes 2 steals apiece.
Youth Wrestling
SAL competes in Benicia tourney
Napa Sheriff's Activities League coach Deputy Jesse Ward took four grapplers to the Benicia Battle by the Strait tournament at Benicia High.
Eighth-grader Cassady Lopez competed at 110 pounds and placed first in the boys division as well as the girls division. She had four pins total. At 185 pounds, eighth-grader Joseph Ellis placed first by going 5-0 with two pins.
Sophia Conley, an eighth-grader competing at 114s, and Kain Conley, a third-grader at 60s, each placed second and went 2-1.