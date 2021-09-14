Napa Valley Sports Report: Vintage boys improve to 3-0 in pool

Ashley Ellis shot a 51 to lead the Crushers in Monday’s VVAL loss at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma. Capri Russell added a 59, Sophie Stone a 69, Sofia Richart a 72, and Addie Rode a 79 for the Crushers, who fell to 1-2 in VVAL action.

Youth Football

Junior Wolves win 3 of 4 over Monterey Trail

The American Canyon Junior Wolves hosted the Monterey Trail Junior Mustangs at American Middle School on Saturday. They were the first regular-season games in two years for the Junior Wolves, who had to sit out last year due to county COVID-19 restrictions. They were hungry, and it showed as they won three of the four contests.

The Junior Wolves won 20-0 in the 8-and-under age division. They set the tone on their first snap of the game when running back-linebacker Steven Batten cut back all the way to the left for a 65-yard touchdown run when the blocking broke down on a sweep to the right.

American Canyon kept the momentum going with a long drive fueled by Batten’s 47-yard scoring scamper to the Monterey Trail 5-yard line. Running back-linebacker Xavier Rivers II took it in from there, bouncing off a big hit to plunge into the end zone.