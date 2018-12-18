Vintage High graduate Alyvia Fiske took first place at 155 pounds for the Simon Fraser University women’s wrestling team at the West Coast Tournament of Champions in Rocklin on Saturday.
Fiske earned two 10-0 technical falls to start her day, over Wayland Baptist University’s Vanessa Ceja and the unattached Alexis Bleau.
She beat Menlo College’s Iman Kazem in the semifinals, 5-2, before dispatching Emmanuel College’s Hannah Gladden for the title with another technical fall, 14-4.
The Clan return to Northern California for their next tournament, the Menlo College Open in Atherton on Jan. 4. Competition is slated to start at 2 p.m.
Bicycle Motocross
Napa racers shine at Grand Nationals
Napa Valley Pull BMX competed in the Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Okla. over Thanksgiving weekend.
Held that Friday was the Race of Champions, featuring the top 10 riders in each age division from every state competing for the red No. 1 plate, and Napa Valley Pull won the team sheet for the ROC.
“Such a great accomplishment with so many teams coming to this event,” Pull coach Neil Evans said.
The Saturday and Sunday races make up the “Grands.”
“This event is called ‘The Greatest Race On Earth’ and it is so true,” Evans said. “A typical national has roughly 220 motos this one had over 750 motos. This is the Super Bowl of BMX racing.”
Over the course of the year, riders compete at different national races around the country. Their eight best national scores and Grand National finishes determine if they will crack the top 10 for women or the top 20 for men in their age groups. If they do that, they go home with a NAG (national age group) plate.
Napa Valley Pull was lucky to have two riders accomplish that goal – Kira Boustead with a NAG 8 in her Cruiser class and a NAG 5 in her Bike class, and Marcy Davis with a NAG 3.
“This has been a great year for the Napa Valley Pull BMX team,” Evans said. “This is our third year as a team and we have come a long way. We are very excited to be starting our fourth year at the Las Vegas National in January.”