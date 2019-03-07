The Vintage High baseball team surged ahead for good with a six-run fifth inning as it defeated host Santa Rosa High, 11-6, on Thursday.
The Crushers, who improved to 2-2, were led at the plate by Jake Whipple (3 for 5, double, RBI, run), Eli Wood (2 for 5, double, two RBIs, two runs), Troy Ghisletta (2 for 3, RBI, run, stolen base), Ian Avalos (1 for 2, double, two RBIs) and Harrison Kohagura (1 for 5, RBI, run). Max Phipps walked once and scored twice, and Sean Pratt walked and scored once. Davide Migotto, Logan Nothmann and Felix Ortiz also scored, Nothmann adding a sacrifice bunt.
Gunnar De Young pitched the first three innings for the win, striking out four and yielding two hits, one walk, one hit batter, and two unearned runs.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena 5, Napa 2
The visiting Braves won three singles matches and two in doubles to defeat the Grizzlies to improve to 1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play Thursday.
At first singles, Justin’s Jose Chopitea won the first set 6-4 before cramping up and having to retire after Napa’s Jason Mateescu took a 4-0 lead in the second set. At second singles, the Braves’ Nick Reyna won the first set 6-4 and led 4-0 in the second when the Grizzlies’ Ashur Webster had to retire due to illness.
At third singles, Justin’s Paul Kelly beat Eric Navarro, 6-1, 6-2, and Luc DeMartini beat Napa’s Isaiah Orozco, 6-2, 6-0, at fourth singles.
The Braves’ top doubles team of Dex Kelly and Pete Bowman-Davis downed C. J. Tiebout and Luc Core, 6-3, 6-4. The second doubles match was the most contested of the day, with Napa’s team of Bruno Zanelli and Carlos Hernandez squeezing out a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Paulo Tapia and Alan Romero. At third doubles, Justin’s Lucca Sebastiani and Nick Fanin were victorious over Daniel Medrano and Bayley Craig, 6-2, 7-5.
Club Volleyball
Evolve teams place
Evolve Volleyball’s Select teams have been in tournament play since January, with athletes from Napa High, Sonoma Valley, Vacaville High and Vallejo High.
The 15 Select Team placed 26th of 61 teams in the Open Division at the California Kick Off in San Jose, 14th out of 72 in the Club Division at the Fiesta Classic in Arizona, and third out of39 at the Golden State Classic in Sacramento.
The 16 Select Team took 34th out of 88 teams in the Club Division at the California Kick Off in San Jose, 41st out of 72 at the Fiesta Classic in Arizona, and ninth out of 47 at the Golden State Classic in Sacramento.
The 17 Select Team finished 31st out of 36 teams in the Open Division at the California Kick Off in San Jose, 41st out of 80 at the Fiesta Classic in Arizona, and 26th out of 45 in the American Division at the Golden State Qualifier in Reno.
Competitive weightlifting
Exum wins Masters deadlift
Robert Exum of Napa deadlifted 551 pounds and took first place in the Masters Division at the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters Monterey Bay Championships on Saturday at Cathedral Hall in Monterey. Exum competed in the 47-53 age group in the 220-pound weight class.