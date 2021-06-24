Napa Valley Sports Report: Vintage in boys soccer

The Vintage High boys soccer program said goodbye to 14 seniors after finishing first in league play for the fifth season in a row.
With the postseason canceled and the Vine Valley Athletic League board not having champions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crushers (10-0, 9-0 VVAL) finished undefeated for the first time but didn’t get a championship pennant.
“The boys were motivated just to be able to play some games even if it was a COVID-shortened season, especially the seniors,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “Having 14 seniors on the team, a lot of them were happy just to have the opportunity to play their final year, be a part of the soccer program, and be around their friends.
Sonoma Valley didn’t have a team, and Vintage got to play Justin-Siena only once, but the Crushers were able to add a nonleague game — winning 5-0 over a Will C. Wood squad coached by Napa High alumnus Jorge Chavez Ruiz.
“They played for their teammates, holding each other to a high standard and still having goals for the season,” added co-coach Alex Feliciano. “Practices and games and all the moments in between were that much more meaningful this year due to the circumstances and how senior-heavy the squad was. The boys made sure they played with dedication and heart and created long lasting memories.”
Among the seniors who led Vintage were fourth-year varsity starters Gerardo Perez, who led the Crushers with 12 goals and 10 assists, and center back Angel Tapia, along with Emmanuel Duran (12 goals, 3 assists), Yahir Escalona (3 goals, 4 assists), goalkeeper Tanner Griffin (6 shutouts) and defenders Tate Salese, Jason Fuentes and Eric Javar, who along with Tapia and Griffin held opponents to 9 goals and posted 4 shutouts.
Vintage’s other seniors were Javier Barboza, Ivan Chavez, David Ochoa, Nathan Ramirez, Enrique Saenz and Luke Shea.
“A big part of their motivation was also to continue the success of the program and win what would have been a fifth consecutive league title for Vintage soccer. Even though it won't officially count, we're counting it and putting up a banner in the gym to honor and acknowledge the hard work these gentlemen put in.”
Track and Field
Valley athletes compete outside league
Several Napa Valley athletes, led by Napa Track Club’s Ben Feldstein, competed in the 61st annual Golden West Invitational on Saturday at Rancho Cordova High.
Feldstein, who just completed his junior year at Vintage High, won the shot put at 48 feet, 7¾ inches and took second in the discus at 138 feet in the High School Boys division.
Also for Napa Track Club, St. Helena junior-to-be Cleo McClain was second in the boys 800 meters in the 15-16 age group, incoming St. Helena junior Eva Bowen took third in the girls 400 meters (1:00.23) and 13th in the 200 meters (27.45) in the High School Girls group, Emily Sheehan was fifth in the girls javelin and eighth in the 800 meters in the girls 13-14 division, and Vintage-to-be Sophia Notaro finished sixth in the girls 300 hurdles (49.66) and 18th in the long jump (14-7) in the High School Girls division.
St. John’s Lutheran eighth-grader-to-be Blake Wilsey was ninth in the 400 meters (1:11.21) and 16th in the 200 meters (31.95) in the 13-14 girls group, St. Helena sophomore-to-be Mia Hernandez took ninth in the girls 100 meters (13.56) in the 15-16 age division, Concordia University-bound Reagyn Shoop was 10th in the 400 meters in the High School Girls group, Ethan Stabile took 12th in the boys pole vault (11 feet) in the High School Boys division, and Vintage senior-to-be Auggie Nelson was 17th in the boys discus (100-6) and 20th in the shot put (32-2¼) in the High School Boys group.
Casey Potrebic, who just graduated from Justin-Siena, was 10th in the boys shot put (40-10) and 16th in the discus (103-7).
High School Meets
Valley athletes compete in Oakland
At the Clash of the Titans on June 5 at Skyline High in Oakland, Justin-Siena’s boys placed fourth out of 19 teams and its girls eighth out of 17 schools.
The top three boys teams were Albany (77), Skyline (59) and American of -Fremont (40). After the Braves (36) were Monterey Trail of Elk Grove (35), Turlock (32), Fort Bragg (30), St. Mary’s of Stockton (28), McClymonds of Oakland (23), Encinal of Alameda (22), El Camino of South San Francisco (18), Woodside (12), Miramonte of Orinda (10), Drew of San Francisco (8), Oakland Tech (8), Envision Academy of Arts & Technology of Oakland (8), Alhambra of Martinez (6), Mt Diablo of Concord (4) and Napa (2).
The top seven girls teams were Skyline (95), Turlock 78, Alhambra 52, American 39, Oakland Tech 33, St Mary’s 26) and Oakland Military Institute (20). Justin-Siena (18) was followed by Central Valley of Ceres (17), Fort Bragg (16), San Leandro (10), The King’s Academy of Sunnyvale (10), Albany (7), Monterey Trail (7), Mt. Diablo (6), Castlemont of Oakland (4) and El Cerrito (4).
In the boys division, Napa High, Adrian Navarro (23.96), Gabe Gissell (25.11) and Liam Ramsey (26.81) placed 11th, 15th and 21st; Navarro was fifth in the 400 meters (55.48); and Gissell was 17th in the 100 meters (12.09).
For Justin-Siena, placing second and 11th in the 3200 meters were Jacob Guiducci (personal record 9:41.29) and Vishnu Vijayakumar (11:49.49); finishing 15th and 27th in the 1600 meters were Vijayakumar (5:11.61) and Charles Wenzel (5:26.17) placed 15th and 27th; placing second in the shot put (PR 42 feet, 8½ inches) and discus (109-7) was Casey Potrebic; and winning the high jump (PR 5-8) and finishing third in the 110 high hurdles (16.39) was Sam Boeschen.
In the girls division, Justin-Siena’s Sydney Thweatt won the 300 hurdles (50.36) and was fourth in both the 100 meters (13.01) and 200 meters (26.86). Napa High’s Gabriela Chong Kam was eighth in the 200 (50.36) and ninth in the 100 (13.66).
In the NorCal Championships at Clayton Valley Charter in Concord on June 16, Vintage’s Ben Feldstein was second in the boys shot put (47-3) and fourth in the discus (132-11) and Potrebic was fifth in each throw (42-0 and a PR 125-8).
Notaro was sixth in the girls 300 hurdles (50.74).