Napa Valley Sports Report: Vintage in boys soccer

The Vintage High boys soccer program said goodbye to 14 seniors after finishing first in league play for the fifth season in a row.

With the postseason canceled and the Vine Valley Athletic League board not having champions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crushers (10-0, 9-0 VVAL) finished undefeated for the first time but didn’t get a championship pennant.

“The boys were motivated just to be able to play some games even if it was a COVID-shortened season, especially the seniors,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “Having 14 seniors on the team, a lot of them were happy just to have the opportunity to play their final year, be a part of the soccer program, and be around their friends.

Sonoma Valley didn’t have a team, and Vintage got to play Justin-Siena only once, but the Crushers were able to add a nonleague game — winning 5-0 over a Will C. Wood squad coached by Napa High alumnus Jorge Chavez Ruiz.

“They played for their teammates, holding each other to a high standard and still having goals for the season,” added co-coach Alex Feliciano. “Practices and games and all the moments in between were that much more meaningful this year due to the circumstances and how senior-heavy the squad was. The boys made sure they played with dedication and heart and created long lasting memories.”