Vintage High sophomore Jamie Pope was one of only 16 girls selected from the entire North Coast Section to compete in the Division 1 singles tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Mill Valley Tennis Club.
In her first match, the unseeded Pope came back a lopsided opening-set loss to stun No. 2 seed Anushka Singh of American-Fremont, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Pope was more her usual dominant self in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, where she swept Dougherty Valley-San Ramon’s Smitha Chandrasekliar, 6-2, 6-2.
She finally met her match in Wednesday’s semifinals, falling 6-1, 6-4 to Berkeley High's Sofia Valentine.
In the third-place match, Pope lost another first set and won the second, but College Park-Pleasant Hill’s Sophie DeGroot held on for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.
“Vintage High School and I could not be more proud of this rising star,” first-year Crushers head coach Elizabeth Silva said. “Jamie's grit, determination, and focus propelled her into a semifinal match against our section's top girls tennis players. It will be exciting to see where next season takes Jamie.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Cardinal Newman 84, Vintage 21
Sophomore Eden Wood began her second varsity season by leading the Crushers with nine points in Wednesday night’s season-opening loss at home.
Perla Bautista and Ellie Savage scored three apiece and Mo Groves and Olivia Hedberg added two points each. Victoria Solorio had seven rebounds for the Crushers, who host Armijo at 7 p.m. Friday.
Youth Swimming
NVST athletes shine in short course meet
The Napa Valley Swim Team saw 11 of its athletes place achieve top-three finishes and 11 others achieve all personal-best times as it hosted about 400 athletes in a CBA+ short course meet Nov. 2-3 at Vintage High School.
For the girls in the 8-and-under age division, Natalia Lowgren won the 50 freestyle (36.09 seconds) and 25 backstroke (21.07), took second in the 25 free (16.90), and third then 50 back (49.01), 25 butterfly (25.03) and 100 individual medley (1:42.82).
In the 9-10 girls group, Claire Hayashi placed in the top three in all of her races. She took first in her first-ever 500 free in 6:30.49, a new A and Junior Olympic time. She placed second in the 50 free in 29.66, a new Far Western time, and second in the 200 free (2:25.63), 50 back (35.68), 50 fly (34.97), 100 fly (1:20.92; a new A time) and 200 IM (2:48.10), and third in the 100 IM.
For the 9-10 boys, Aiden Frisinger took first place in the 50 breaststroke (44.97) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:37.48) and 500 free (6:58.56).
Competing for the 11-12 boys, Noah Hattori placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.06) and third in the 50 free (28.10). Rian Dimalanta was third in both the 50 back (32.62) and 100 back (1:10.82; a new Junior Olympic time).
For the 13-14 boys, Yuki Hayashi won the 200 back (2:10.00), 200 free (1:53.48) and 50 free (23.73).
Two NVST swimmers in the 15-16 age group had top-three finishes. Rachel Arndt took first in the 100 fly (1:07.55) and third in 200 back (2:29.19), and Kai Hattori placed third in the 200 back (2:26.98).
Three NVST athletes in the 17-18 group likewise had several top finishes. Iona Pascual won the 50 free (21.94), 200 free (1:47.74), 100 breaststroke (1:00.72) and 400 IM (4:22.58). Will Flanders placed first in the 100 back (59.52), 200 back (2:06.36) and 200 IM (2:08.63), second in the 200 free (1:58.97) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.33), 50 free (23.81) and 100 free (54.15). Eric Tapia won the 100 fly (56.57) and was second in the 200 IM (2:12.25) and 100 free (53.68).
Posting personal bests in all of their events were Daisy Lacroix, Ezra Beaver, Jolie Davis, John McNamara, Charlie Feaver, Ryan Daniels, Santina Accettola, Issac Cortes, Izabella Johnstone, Helene Hoke and Daniel Roberts.
Daniel Roberts achieved new A times in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles and 200 IM, while Sebastian Contreras-Vigil recorded a new A time in the 50 free. Competing in their first meet for NVST were Madelyn Shaw, Calvin Bielicki and Emma Guggemos.
Contact NVST at 257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information or to inquire about joining the team.