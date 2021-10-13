Napa Valley Sports Report: Wolves win bracket at volleyball tourney

Justin-Siena 2, Napa 0

The Braves fought hard to win in two sets on the road Tuesday, getting outstanding serving from Chloe Ramirez and Frances Dulatre, great digs from Pia Della Santina, kills by Serena Pitts, Rose Schafer and Olivia Mazzucco, and assists from Lily Kaer.

The Justin-Siena freshmen also won in two sets.

Optimist Youth Basketball Sign-Ups

Optimist Youth Basketball, back for its 42nd season in Napa after not having a season in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions, will hold sign-ups for the 2021-22 season from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Oct. 26, Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.

The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.

Visit napaoyb.org to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.