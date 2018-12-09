Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday

Prep Boys Soccer

Montgomery at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Alhambra at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Napa Christian at Cornerstone Christian-Antioch, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena at Hercules, 7 p.m.

Napa Christian at Cornerstone Christian-Antioch, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer

Piner at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Napa at St. Ignatius-San Francisco, 3:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

San Marin at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Archbishop Hanna at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont-Oakland at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.

Dixon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Vallejo at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

