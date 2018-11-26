Try 3 months for $3
Register Sports Logo

Tuesday

Prep Girls Tennis

No. 15 Justin-Siena vs. No. 7 Head-Royce, CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 playoff quarterfinal, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda (resumption of Nov. 8 match), 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer Sacred Heart Cathedral at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon vs. Rancho Cotate at Maria Carrillo, Viking Classic, 5 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Vintage at College Park, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

American Canyon at Alameda, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Rincon Valley Christian at Calistoga, 5:30 p.m.

Terra Linda at Justin-Siena, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Rincon Valley Christian at Calistoga, 8:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at El Molino, 7 p.m.

Napa at Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Girls Soccer

Vanden at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at American-Fremont, 3:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Pioneer at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena at Sacred Heart Cathedral, LaSallian Cup, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Napa at Christian Brothers-Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags