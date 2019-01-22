Try 1 month for 99¢
Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Solano at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: Napa Christian vs. Central Valley Christian, 8 a.m.; PUC Prep vs. El Dorado Adventist, 3 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

American Canyon at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: PUC Prep vs. MBA, 8 a.m.; Napa Christian vs. Lodi Academy, 7:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Thursday

College Women’s Basketball

Pacific Union at UC Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: Napa Christian vs. Armona Union Academy, 8:30 a.m.; PUC Prep vs. American Christian Academy, 11:30 a.m.; bracket play to follow

Prep Girls Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: PUC Prep vs. Hawaiian Mission Academy, 8:30 a.m.; Napa Christian vs. Mountain View Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Justin-Siena at Napa, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 7 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Justin-Siena at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Napa, 7:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 7:30 p.m.

