Monday

Little League Baseball

District 53 All-Star Tournament, 10-11-12 Division at American Canyon: Napa American-Fairfield Atlantic winner vs. Napa National-St. Helena winner, 1 p.m.

District 53 All-Star Tournament, 8-9-10 Division at Sonoma: Second championship game, if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

District 53 All-Star Tournament, 9-10-11 Division at Napa: Second championship game, if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball

Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational at Cleve Borman Field, Yountville, pool play: San Bruno VFW vs. San Francisco Senators, 9 a.m.; Napa Valley Baseball Club vs. San Francisco Senators, 11:30 a.m.; San Francisco Cardinals vs. Millbrae Baseball Corporation 19’s, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Cardinals vs. Napa Crushers, 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Little League Baseball

District 53 All-Star Tournament, 10-11-12 Division at American Canyon: Sonoma-American Canyon winner vs. TBA, 10 a.m.; Napa American-Fairfield Atlantic loser vs. Napa National-St. Helena loser, 1 p.m.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball

Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational at Cleve Borman Field, Yountville, semifinals: Pool 2 winner vs. Pool 1 runner-up, 9:30 a.m.; Pool 1 winner vs. Pool 2 runner-up, 12:15 p.m.; championship game, 3 p.m.; awards presentation to follow