Monday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 7, The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, 12 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Maria Carrillo at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Napa vs. Armijo at Raley Field, Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Napa at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Branson at Justin-Siena, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Napa at Davis, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Justin-Siena at De La Salle Invitational, Diablo CC, 10 a.m.
Tuesday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Los Medanos, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Napa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Windsor, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at El Molino, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Oak Ridge at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Vanden at Napa, 4 p.m.
Vacaville Christian at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Winters, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Moreau Catholic, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Granite Bay at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.