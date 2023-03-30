Friday
Prep Coed Tennis
Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Tomales, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Windsor at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Middletown at St. Helena (2), 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Round Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Napa vs. Cardinal Newman at Windsor, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
College Baseball
Mendocino at Napa Valley, 1 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Justin-Siena at Stanford Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at Salesian, noon
American Canyon at Concord Classic, TBA