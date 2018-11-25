Monday
Prep Boys Basketball
Trinity Prep at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Windsor at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Girls Tennis
No. 15 Justin-Siena vs. No. 7 Head-Royce, CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 playoff quarterfinal, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda (resumption of Nov. 8 match), 2 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Rancho Cotate at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
American Canyon at Alameda, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
American Canyon at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at El Molino, 7 p.m.