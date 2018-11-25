Try 3 months for $3
Monday

Prep Boys Basketball

Trinity Prep at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Windsor at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Girls Tennis

No. 15 Justin-Siena vs. No. 7 Head-Royce, CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 playoff quarterfinal, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda (resumption of Nov. 8 match), 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Rancho Cotate at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart Cathedral at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

American Canyon at Alameda, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

American Canyon at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at El Molino, 7 p.m.

