Tuesday
Prep Girls Basketball Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 6 p.m.
Casa Grande at Napa, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 7:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep, 8 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Justin-Siena at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
College Men’s Basketball
Yuba at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
American Canyon at Vintage, 7:30 p.m.