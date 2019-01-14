Try 1 month for 99¢
Register Sports Logo

Tuesday

Prep Girls Basketball Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 6 p.m.

Casa Grande at Napa, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 7:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep, 8 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Justin-Siena at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Yuba at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

American Canyon at Vintage, 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags